New Girl alum and Fargo star Lamorne Morris guest stars in Ghosts Season 3, Episode 7.

The latest installment of Ghosts Season 3, "The Polterguest," focuses on a poltergeist having a crush on a new guest arriving on Woodstone. Elsewhere, Isaac and Nigel have their wild bachelor parties.

Ghosts Season 3, Episode 7 premiered on CBS on April 11.

Every Main Cast Member of Ghosts Season 3 Episode 7

Rose McIver - Samantha

Rose McIver

Rose McIver returns to lead the cast of Ghosts Season 3 as Samantha Arondekar.

Sam runs Woodstone's operations as she welcomes new guests and ghosts.

In Episode 7, trouble is once again brewing in Sam and Jay's marriage. Jay feels that Sam always prioritizes the ghosts instead of him.

To distract themselves, Sam and Jay work together to help the hopeless romantic poltergeist of Woodstone keep it together as he tries to make a guest fall in love with him.

iZombie fans may recognize McIver for her role as Olivia Moore in the series. The actress has credits in The Lovely Bones, A Christmas Prince, and To The Death.

Utkarsh Ambudkar - Jay

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Utkarsh Ambudkar's Jay is Sam's husband who also becomes close with the ghosts living at the Woodstone Mansion.

After Gene leaves the mansion, Saul decides to tether himself to Jay so that he can stay longer with Alberta.

Jay is disappointed with the development because he can't have his alone time with Sam anymore, which prevents them from getting intimate.

Ambudkar recently appeared as King Bumi in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender. The actor also starred in Free Guy, Blindspotting, and Critical Role.

Richie Moriarty - Pete

Richie Moriarty

Richie Moriarty plays Pete in Ghosts Season 3, Episode 7.

Pete, aka Mr. Nice Guy of the group, is a former scoutmaster who was killed by an arrow shot in his neck.

In the latest installment, Pete returns to attend Nigel and Isaac's bachelor party before the wedding. He even mentions having the "perfect outfit" for the separate parties.

Moriarty previously appeared in Orange is the New Black, The Tick, and What We Do in the Shadows.

Danielle Pinnock - Alberta

Danielle Pinnock

Danielle Pinnock reprises her role as Alberta in Ghosts Season 3.

Alberta is the ghost of a lounge singer who died of cardiac arrest during the Prohibition Era.

Episode 7 shows Alberta in Romance Avenue as she starts a strong bond with Saul (a newly arrived poltergeist at Woodstone Mansion). She recognizes Saul because she knows him from his time in the Negro League.

From exploring her sexual desires to experiencing an emotional roller coaster, Alberta has a lot going on in the latest installment.

Pinnock's notable credits include Young Sheldon, This Is Us, and Candy Cane Lane.

Brandon Scott Jones - Isaac

Brandon Scott Jones

Brandon Scott Jones stars as Isaac in Ghosts Season 3.

Isaac is a ghost of a Revolutionary War veteran whose cause of death is dysentery. In the latest season, Isaac and his special friend, Nigel, are finally getting married.

Ahead of their wedding, Isaac wants a Jurassic Park-themed celebration, which Hetty and Nigel oppose.

Fans may recognize Jones for his roles in Renfield, Isn‘t It Romantic, and Senior Year.

John Hartman - Nigel

John Hartman

John Hartman reprises his role as Nigel in Episode 7.

Nigel is engaged to Isaac, and the pair are set to be married soon. The installment highlights their separate bachelor parties ahead of their wedding.

During the party, though, something unexpected happens that could ruin Isaac and Nigel's upcoming marriage, as the latter's ex does a lap dance for him.

Hartman is best known for his roles in Young Sheldon, The Good Place, and Trial & Error.

Asher Grodman - Trevor

Asher Grodman

Asher Grodman brings Trevor to life (pun intended) in Ghosts Season 3.

Trevor, a stockbroker, died from a heart attack in the 1990s.

The charismatic ghost attended Nigel's bachelor party, and he was disappointed due to the lack of booze, strippers, and lap dancers.

Trevor's mention of strippers gave Nigel's ex, Jenkins, an idea of how to make the bachelor party memorable for the future groom.

Grodman has many memorable roles, such as in Succession, Chicago Med, and House of Cards.

Devan Chandler Long - Thorfinn

Devan Chandler Long

Devan Chandler Long portrays Thorfinn, a ghost of a Viking who died sometime after the Battle of Svolder.

Thorfinn attends Nigel's awkward bachelor party. After Nigel's ex decides to do a lap dance, Thor explains to Isaac what it means the day after.

Doom Patrol fans may recognize Long for his role as Flex Mentallo in the DC series. The actor also starred in Bosch, Ambulance, and The Rookie.

Rebecca Wisocky - Hetty

Rebecca Wisocky

Hetty (played by Rebecca Wisocky) is one of the ghosts residing at Woodstone Mansion and is friends with Sam and Jay.

In Episode 7, Hetty, the current wedding planner, organizes Isaac and Nigel's bachelor parties ahead of their wedding.

Wisocky can be seen in Devious Maids, The Mentalist, and American Horror Story.

Lamorne Morris - Saul

Lamorne Morris

Lamorne Morris joins the fun in Ghosts Season 3 as a poltergeist named Saul.

Saul is a former baseball player from the Negro League and now a poltergeist tethered to Gene. During his playing days, he was famous, so Alberta noticed him.

Saul and Alberta had a romantic bond during Gene's stay at Woodstone Mansion. When Gene checks out, Saul decides to tether himself to Jay so he can continue his intimate ways with Alberta.

New Girl fans may recognize Morris for his role as Winston Bishop in the series. The actor has also appeared in Fargo, Game Night, and Bloodshot.

Geoffrey Owens - Gene

Geoffrey Owens

One of the newcomers in Ghosts Season 3 is Geoffrey Owens as Gene.

Gene is a new guest at Woodstone and a dentist who likes to travel the world. He has a poltergeist tethered to him in the form of a dead baseball player named Saul.

Owens' most recognizable role is playing Elvin Tibideaux in over 100 episodes of The Cosby Show. The actor's other notable credits include The Paper, Play the Game, and All Rise.

New episodes of Ghosts Season 3 premiere every Thursday on CBS at 8:30 p.m. ET.

