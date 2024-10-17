Ghosts Season 4 is about to take the spotlight on CBS behind an A-list cast playing characters both the living and the dead.

CBS started production for Ghosts Season 4 in July, prepping for a full slate of new episodes after the writers' and actors' strikes of 2023 led to a shortened Season 3. It will also be only the show's second full season after Season 1 was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic upon its 2021 debut.

Serving as an American version of the original Ghosts show that started in the UK, the series features a group of spirits in an old mansion who grow close to a new couple who moves in. This comes after an accident that allows the ghosts to be seen and heard by humans for the first time in their existence.

Every Character & Actor in Ghosts CBS Season 4

Rose McIver - Samantha Arondekar

Rose McIver

Taking on the duties of Ghosts' leading role is Rose McIver, who plays Samantha "Sam" Arondekar. Sam is a freelance journalist who inherits Woodstone Manor from Sam's deceased great-aunt with her husband before they find out the house is inhabited by ghosts.

After an accident that leaves Sam clinically dead for three minutes, Sam is blessed/cursed with the ability to see and converse with the ghosts in the house. She is the first person the ghosts have ever interacted with on that level.

Since taking over the mansion, Sam and her husband have worked to make the best out of the situation, even attempting to turn it into a bed & breakfast spot. However, she is continually thrown into wild situations with the house's ghosts, who are trying to make the best of their afterlives.

Outside of Ghosts, McIver is best known for her roles in The Lovely Bones, iZombie, and Once Upon a Time. Ghosts Season 3 also had the task of hiding McIver's real-world pregnancy, which was not used in the show's plot.

Utkarsh Ambudkar - Jay Arondekar

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Utkarsh Ambudkar brings Sam's other half to life in Ghosts as he plays her loving husband, Jay Arondekar. Jay is a kind and loveable nerd who boasts interests in comic books and sci-fi movies, and he shows proficiency as an excellent cook as well.

While Jay does everything in his power to support his wife (through her accident and otherwise), he does not share her ability to see the Woodstone Manor ghosts.

He makes his best attempts to communicate with them, and Sam also does what she can to help him build a relationship with them. In past seasons, he has had occasional interactions with them, such as seeing one in his dreams and being temporarily possessed by another.

Ambudkar's most notable credits include Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Blindspotting, and Free Guy.

Danielle Pinnock - Alberta Haynes

Danielle Pinnock

A core ghost at Woodstone Manor is Danielle Pinnock's Alberta Haynes, one of the show's best entertainers. Alberta lived during the Prohibition Era and made a living as a jazz/lounge singer, persevering through a tough time in U.S. history as she dealt with the racism and sexism of the era.

Alberta met her tragic end on New Year's Eve 1928, originally believing she was poisoned. While that is partially true, she had a heart attack as a consequence of the poisoning after drinking from a bottle of strychnine-laced moonshine.

As a ghost, Alberta can still be heard in the mansion, as her humming resonates through the halls for both humans and ghosts to hear.

Pinnock previously played key roles in Young Sheldon, Tell It Like a Woman, and Candy Cane Lane.

Rebecca Wisocky - Hetty Woodstone

Rebecca Wisocky

Henrietta "Hetty" Eleanor Woodstone is a legacy at Woodstone Manor, as her family owned the mansion in the late 1800s. She is a former baroness with a close familial tie to Sam, being her great-great-great-great-grandmother.

After years of theorizing about how Hetty died on Ghosts, fans learned that she committed suicide in 1895 by wrapping a telephone cord around her neck. Through the first three seasons, her ghost power is still a mystery.

Due to the era in which she lived, Hetty's worldviews are the most conservative of the bunch, often conflicting with Sam's modern-day progressive ways. While she shows kindness and love, she sometimes comes off as looking down on people due to how different the 21st century is from her own time.

Fans can see Wisocky's past work in Devious Maids, The Mentalist, and American Horror Story.

Brandon Scott Jones - Isaac Higgintoot

Brandon Scott Jones

Brandon Scott Jones enjoys a prominent role in Ghosts as American war veteran Isaac Higgintoot. This character was originally a Revolutionary War veteran and a former member of the American Continental Congress when he was alive.

As was the case with many during the Revolutionary War soldiers, Isaac succumbed to dysentery in 1777, right near the start of the war. He boasts an unfortunate power, as he releases the smell of flatulence whenever living people walk through him.

Isaac is known for wanting his life to have meaning, constantly bringing up how he is seen as something of a footnote in history even for all of his accomplishments. He is also eventually revealed to be gay in the series, nearly getting married to a fellow ghost soldier before they hit a speed bump at the end of Season 3.

Fans can enjoy other performances from Jones in Isn't It Romantic, Renfield, and The Other Two.

Asher Grodman - Trevor Lefkowitz

Asher Grodman

The most recent character in this series to embrace ghosthood is Asher Grodman's Trevor Lefkowitz. Known for his Jewish background and his place as the most fun member of the group, Trevor is a former stockbroker from New York who also lived his life to the fullest as a party boy/fraternity member in college.

Grodman shared new details on Trevor's death exclusively with The Direct, which happened at the manor after another long night of drinking and partying in 2000. Initially lying and saying he died without his pants hooking up with a limo driver, he passed away after taking two illegal pills that incited a heart attack.

As a ghost, Trevor can move small objects, allowing him to use touch-screen devices and laptops. However, this takes a great deal of energy to accomplish.

Through his time in the mansion, Trevor does everything in his power to live his afterlife to the fullest, the same way he did when he was alive. Always looking to give his friends a good time, he often reminisces on his playboy lifestyle, which includes being at 2000s movie star Tara Reid's birthday party.

While Ghosts gives Grodman his biggest role yet, he can also be seen in episodes of Succession, Chicago Med, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Sheila Carrasco - Flower

Sheila Carrasco

One of the group's wild cards comes in the form of Sheila Carrasco's Flower (Susan Montero). This character is a hippie from the 1960s who was a member of several communes and cults when she was alive.

Flower reached the end of her life at the hands of a wild bear she tried to hug while under the influence of drugs, which happened in 1969. Her power ties back to her experience with drugs, as she can put people into a hallucinogenic high when she is walked through.

Also known for being open to relationships with multiple people at once, she and Thorfinn develop a close bond throughout Season 2. Ghosts Season 2 also led fans to believe Flower's time on the show had ended, although she came back for more action at the tail end of Season 3.

Carrasco also boasts credits in I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson, Jane the Virgin, and #VanLife.

Richie Moriarty - Pete Martino

Richie Moriarty

One of Ghosts' most earnest characters is seen in Peter "Pete" Martino, portrayed by Richie Moriarty. In life, he worked as a travel agent and led a group of Pinecone Troopers (similar to the Boy Scouts of America).

Sadly, his work as a troop leader was his downfall as one of his scouts accidentally shot him through the neck with an arrow outside the manor, leading to his death in 1985. Unlike the other ghosts, Pete can travel away from the manor and go almost wherever he pleases, although it drains his energy.

For much of the series, Pete shows an unrequited romantic interest in Alberta, and he is one of the most friendly members of the group as he gets along with almost everybody. His interests are also slightly more modern, as he enjoys basketball, Dungeons & Dragons, and the original Star Wars trilogy.

Ghosts Season 3 also gave Pete's wife Carol a key supporting role as she died while visiting the mansion and joined the ghosts living there.

Other shows on Moriarty's resume include What We Do in the Shadows, Orange is the New Black, and The Tick.

Devan Chandler Long - Thorfinn

Devan Chandler Long

Playing a key part as the oldest ghost at Woodstone Manor is the Viking warrior Thorfinn, known to his friends as Thor and played by Devan Chandler Long. Born in Norway, Thorfinn came to the present-day USA over 1000 years ago, sailing down the coast from present-day Canada.

Thor has possibly the most epic known death in Ghosts, passing away after being struck by a bolt of lightning in the year 1007. Similar to legendary Thors in other mediums, Long's character has the power of electromagnetic disruption, as he can manipulate electrical currents in lights and other outlets with a thought.

While Thor spends plenty of time learning the ways of an era a full millennium after his death, he shows innocence on many occasions under his tough exterior. He even develops a loving relationship with Flower before her departure, which could be explored upon her return.

Before Hetty became a ghost, she interacted with Thor in the mansion as he helped her fall asleep at night.

Fans can see Long's other roles in Ambulance, Doom Patrol, and Bosch.

Román Zaragoza - Sasappis

Román Zaragoza

Adding a new level of old American history to the Ghosts cast is Román Zaragoza, who portrays the Native American ghost Sasappis (also called Sass). Zaragoza's character lived in the 1500s and was a member of the Lenape Tribe when he was alive.

While Sass's death has not been detailed in Ghosts yet, he is believed to have passed away in the year 1513. His power allows him to enter the dreams of the living, which he did with Jay in Season 3 for their first-ever interaction.

Ranking as the second-oldest ghost on the property behind Thorfinn, Sasappis is known for his wisdom and his usually calm demeanor with Sam and the other ghosts. While his father wanted him to be a warrior in life, he gravitated towards storytelling as his true calling.

Those looking for Zaragoza's past work can find him in Stumptown, Austin & Ally, and Spirit Rangers.

Betsy Sodaro - Nancy

Betsy Sodaro

Betsy Sodaro returns for a hilarious supporting role in Ghosts as Nancy, the unofficial leader of a group of ghosts known as the Cholera Ghosts.

Nancy and the Cholera Ghosts died at some point in the mid-1800s after all contracting Cholera and being exiled to a pest house that used to stand where the manor now is.

While most of the Cholera Ghosts stay in the basement, Nancy is the most eager to go upstairs and mingle with the core group of ghosts in the house. She even has a short fling with Pete, which comes shortly before Pete's wife becomes a ghost.

Sodaro also has credits in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, The To Do List, and The Out-Laws.

Tristan D. Lalla - Mark

Tristan D. Lalla

Tristan D. Lalla's Mark is one of a select few semi-regular human characters who are still alive in Ghosts.

Mark initially comes in as a contractor who Sam and Jay hire to restore Woodstone Manor to fit their vision for their new business. Making about a dozen appearances over the first three seasons, he and Jay build a friendship and they eventually become business partners, opening a restaurant in the manor's barn.

Lalla can also be seen in Long Shot, Nurses, and Animal Control.

Mary Holland - Patience

Mary Holland

Mary Holland will make her Ghosts debut in Season 4 as Patience, who was teased in the final episode of Season 3

Patience is a Puritan ghost who roams the soil at the mansion, existing alone underground for more than 120 years. She later shows up in the basement with the Cholera Ghosts. She tricks them into luring Isaac into the basement, abducting him, and pulling him to the ground.

Those looking to see Holland's past performances can see her in Happiest Season, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, and Senior Year.

Dean Norris - Sam’s Dad

Dean Norris

Joining the Ghosts cast as a brand-new character in the series is Dean Norris, who will play Sam's father.

Described as a kind and well-meaning man, he and Sam will reunite for the first time in years as he introduces his daughter to his new girlfriend. They are said to have struggled to stay close since Sam's parents divorced when Sam was 10, leading to Sam resenting him for missing so much of her life.

Norris is best known for his years of work on Breaking Bad. He can also be seen in Terminator 2: Judgement Day and Total Recall.

New episodes of Ghosts premiere on Thursdays on CBS at 8:30 p.m. PT. Episodes can then be streamed on Paramount+ the next day.