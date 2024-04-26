Ghosts brought Pete's wife back for new episodes in Season 3, leaving many fans wondering what happened to her.

Making single-episode appearances in Seasons 1 and 2, Caroline Aaron enjoyed a three-episode arc earlier in Season 3 as the wife of Richie Moriarty's Pete Martino.

Due to their tumultuous relationship when they were both alive, tension built up steadily for Pete, although one major event changed their marriage for good.

What Happened to Pete's Wife in Ghosts?

Caroline Aaron

In Season 3, Episode 4, of Ghosts, Caroline Aaron returned to the series as Pete's wife, Carol Martino.

She came to Woodstone Mansion for a Halloween party hosted by Sam and Jay, but while there, she choked while eating donut holes and died on the premises.

This led to her becoming a ghost and reuniting with her late husband more than three decades after his death, making her a new addition to the house's ghost crew.

Sam and the crew only realized she was a ghost when they discovered she could see Pete, which came after Sam had a conversation with her in front of her friends.

Pete's reunion with his wife was nothing if not hell-raising since Carol cheated on Pete during their marriage, which Pete learned from Carol during one of her previous visits to the mansion.

Although she would later join the seance to try to get Flower back from heaven, she became an annoyance to the rest of the ghosts, continually asking questions about her new situation.

Where Is Pete's Wife Now?

After appearances in three Season 3 episodes, Carol has not been seen on screen since Episode 6, leaving many wondering what happened to her since she's presumably stuck in the mansion for eternity.

Season 3, Episode 9 answered that question by revealing that she'd been sleeping around with the other ghosts in Woodstone for the past few weeks.

With only one episode remaining in Season 3, Pete and his wife will surely have an emotional reunion before this year ends depending on how long the Ghosts team wants to keep her around.

Combine that with Pete's newfound ghost power, which allows him to leave the mansion, and there should be plenty of shenanigans in store before the inevitable wait for Season 4 begins.

The first nine episodes of Ghosts Season 3 are now streaming on Paramount+. Episode 10, the Season 3 finale, will debut on CBS on Thursday, May 2 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

