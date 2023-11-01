Ghosts 2023: CBS Confirms 2-Episode Premiere Date for UK Series

The original British incarnation the comedy series Ghosts will premiere on CBS in November 2023 in the United States.

The CBS show Ghosts concerns a young couple played by Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar who come into possession of an old Victorian-era mansion. The two quickly discover that the grounds are haunted by an assortment of quirky apparitions who once perished there.

What some might not know is that Ghosts was based on a 2019 UK series of the same name that follows essentially the same premise. Both series have been very well-received with critics and fans alike finding the show quite funny and charming.

The BBC’s Ghosts to Air in the United States

BBC

According to a press release from Paramount, the UK version of Ghosts will premiere in the US on CBS on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

The first episode of Series 1, titled "Who Do You Think You Are?" will be broadcast on that date starting at 9:00 p.m. ET, while episode 2 of the first series, "Gorilla War," will follow at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Additionally, Ghosts’ American counterpart will serve as a lead-in to the British series, also airing on the 16th at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Why Is CBS Showing the British Ghosts?

So, why is CBS electing to air older episodes of the UK version of one of their popular programs?

This is being done because of the recently concluded writers‘ strike and the still-ongoing actors’ strike. Because of these work stoppages, CBS does not have new episodes of Ghosts filmed and ready for the fall season.

Writing work has begun on the American Ghosts’ third season, however, with the writers‘ room having reopened in early October. But until SAG-AFTRA reaches a new agreement with the studios, production cannot resume.

As for viewers who want to check out more of the original UK take on the series, it’s now a bit more challenging to accomplish that, with all three seasons having been removed from their streaming home on Max in mid-September.