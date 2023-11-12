A new report offered fans a first hint at when Ghosts Season 3 will be released on CBS.

After five successful seasons on the BBC in the United Kingdom, CBS adapted the paranormal sitcom for American audiences, starring the likes of Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

The series follows Sam and Jay Arondekar, a couple who leave the city behind for a country home they realize is inhabited by ghosts who died on the mansion's grounds.

Just like the British series on which Ghosts is based, the CBS version of the sitcom has been a smash hit, earning a respectable 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, averaging nearly 6 million viewers an episode across its two seasons (via Show Buzz Daily).

Ghosts Season 3 Is On the Way

CBS

The first indication of Ghosts Season 3's release date has been made public thanks to a new production update.

As reported by Deadline, CBS' Ghosts Season 3 can now move forward with production now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over in Hollywood.

According to reporting, Ghosts is a priority for the network to get back in front of the cameras, alongside the hit crime procedural NCIS.

This accelerated production timeline seemingly is setting the series up for a potential release in the first quarter of 2024, hopefully before mid-March.

Ghosts writer Joe Port celebrated the news of the strike coming to an end with a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Let's Ghooooooo!" with a GIF of the series.

Writing for the series has been in full swing for over a month, following the resolution of the writers' strike that took place alongside SAG job action.

When Will Ghosts Season 3 Release?

Now that Ghosts Season 3 can finally get back in front of cameras (and will seemingly do so as soon as possible), fans can start to prep for its incoming release.

As for when that release will exactly happen remains a mystery though.

According to Deadline's reporting, the series is eyeing a release sometime in mid-February or late March.

Typically in cable TV a seasonal break happens right around the Super Bowl, with shows coming back from hiatus and new Seasons debuting within a week or two of the NFL championship.

Given Ghosts is one of CBS' biggest comedies right now, it would be smart for the network to debut Season 3 the night of Super Bowl LVIII (February 11, 2024).

And seeing as next year's big game will be airing on CBS itself, the TV giant could use the boosted viewership numbers of the Super Bowl, dropping the Ghosts Season 3 premiere immediately following the final whistle.

While other networks will likely employ the same strategy for their biggest shows coming back, following the NFL championship, CBS has the luxury of already having eyes on it with the game airing on the network in 2024.

Ghosts Season 3 has no official release date but is expected sometime in early 2024.