Ghosts Season 3 Gets Exciting Update: When Will It Release?

CBS' Ghosts Season 3 received an exciting update, but when will it finally premiere on the network?

Based on a British BBC series, Ghosts stars Rose McIver (iZombie) and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Pitch Perfect) as young New York couple Samantha and Jay who inherit a beautiful country house, only to discover it is haunted by the home's former residents that only the former can see or hear.

The U.S. adaptation has already run for two seasons on CBS which premiered in October 2021 and September 2022, respectively. Ghosts scored an early renewal for Season 3 from the network in January, but as with many other movies and shows, faced a delay due to the writers' and actors' strikes.

CBS

A new report from Deadline offered an exciting update on the Season 3 return of the CBS sitcom Ghosts as it confirmed the writers' room reopened (beginning October 2) following the end of the Writers Guild of America strike.

Before the strike, CBS had scheduled Ghosts Season 3 to air on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET. However, the network has now opted, via Deadline, to fill the slot with repeats of past episodes followed by airings of the original U.K. BBC show from which CBS' Ghosts is adapted from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET.

Starting on November 16, CBS will begin airing the BBC's version of Ghosts for the first time. The show began in 2019 and will premiere its fifth and final season in the U.K. this October before closing out with a Christmas special this December.

The move comes after the BBC's Ghosts Season 3 vacated Warner Bros. service Max in the U.S., presumably to make way for the new CBS deal.

So fans of Ghosts will still have plenty of new content to look forward to over the coming months thanks to the original British series. But when exactly will audiences have Samantha and Jay from CBS' Ghosts back on screens?

When Will Ghost Season 3 Release?

Since the strikes began at the start of May, the movement appears to have placed a five-month hold-up on Season 3 development. As the 22-episode last season of Ghosts began filming in June 2022, it appears likely CBS intended to start production around the same time this year.

As Ghosts is now getting underway on writing for Season 3, production ought to be able to begin later in the year or more likely in early 2024. Since Season 2 began shooting in June 2022 to premiere in September, new episodes ought to be ready to premiere around spring or early summer.

CBS may look to abbreviate Ghosts into a shorter third season to ensure its release schedule can return to normal timing with Season 4 in Fall 2024 - which, of course, depends on the show receiving another renewal.

The first two seasons of Ghosts are streaming now on Paramount+.