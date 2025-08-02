All 7 Demons In 'KPop Demon Hunters' (Photos)

KPop Demon Hunters introduces audiences to several demons (both good and bad) throughout the movie. The animated epic from Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation (the team behind the Spider-Verse films) follows a group of pop-singing superstars who also happen to be some of the world's best demon hunters. However, things get a little prickly when it is revealed that one of their own might be hiding a demonic secret of her own.

KPop Demon Hunters quickly cemented itself as one of the most successful movies in Netflix history, climbing the charts and claiming the spot as the biggest original animated film ever to hit the platform. This massive success can likely be attributed to the film's excellent original K-pop soundtrack (which features K-pop sensations Twice), unique Spider-Verse-esque animation, and its colorful cast of demons and demon hunters.

KPop Demon Hunters is streaming on Netflix worldwide. The new film from directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans stars Arden Cho, May Hong, and Ji-young Yoo as Huntr/x, a trio of demon-hunting K-pop megastars whose demon-hunting ways are put to the test after the emergence of a mysterious, demonic rival boy band. The Huntr/x girls are forced to reckon with this new demon tactic while also dealing with one of their own potentially being part demon herself.

Every Demon in Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters

Jinu

When it comes to Kpop Demon Hunters' demonic cast of characters, Jinu is given the brunt of the spotlight. He is the leader of the new demon boy band, the Saja Boys, and the one who comes up with the idea of capturing fans' hearts, making them surrender to the evil Gwi-Ma, the king of demons.

However, things get complicated when Jinu realizes that one of the demon hunters he is trying to stop, Rumi, is part demon herself, and could pave the way to his salvation (along with all the others under Gwi-Ma's control).

Romance Saja

Romance Saja is one of the members of the Saja Boys backing up Jinu. In the real world, Romance Saja takes the form of a dreamy K-pop idol, with a slender face and long pink hair.

He is best known as the most flirtatious member of the Saja Boys, wooing fans and fellow K-pop idols alike with his dashing good looks and alluring charismatic personality—perfect for stealing people's souls, if they let him get close enough.

Mystery Saja

Mystery Saja is the most aloof of the Saja Boys, and that is what makes his fans love him. He is another member of the demonic boy band, sent by the villainous Gwi-Ma to steal fans' souls and defeat Huntr/x.

He notably captures the attention of Huntr/x member Zoey, who is quick to crush on the demon idol, loving the shroud of mystery he lives under, along with his long sweeping bangs and large-brimmed hat.

Abs Saja

Abs Saja is precisely what you would think he is. Yet another member of the Saja Boys, Abs Saja is best known for well... his abs. He is the heartthrob of the group, drawing the attention of his adoring fans with his chiseled musculature that looks like it was pulled off the body of a Greek god.

Abs Saja also draws the eyes of several Huntr/x members, Zoey and Mira constantly drooling over his Adonis-like body.

Baby Saja

Every good boy band needs its resident cutie, and Baby Saja fills that void in spades for the Saja Boys. The character is depicted as the crew's youngest and most innocent member, following in the footsteps of pop greats like Baby Spice from the Spice Girls and Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys fame.

Like his fellow bandmates, Baby Saja is also a demon sent to steal the souls of his adoring fans. His childlike nature and oozing charisma highlight his personality, making him well-suited for demon work.

Rumi

Rumi is one of the more unique demons in Kpop Demon Hunters, as it is a bit of a surprise that she carries some of the demon gene within her. Rumi is the leader of the demon-hunting girl group Huntr/x, who audiences come to realize is secretly half-demon.

After being on top of the K-pop world for years, Rumi's demonic side begins to come out, unlike it ever has before, with the emergence of the mysterious Saja Boys. She must contend that perhaps a demonic curse is not a curse at all, but something that makes her 'golden' in her own unique way.

Gwi-Ma

In the world of Kpop Demon Hunters' demons, there is no one greater than the terrifying Gwi-Man. Depicted as a massive, soul-eating ball of shadowy flame, Gwi-Ma leads all demons on a quest to destroy the Honmoon (the barrier between the human and demonic realm).

After years of having his plans thwarted by demon hunters like Huntr/x, Gwi-Ma finally decides to send a Kpop band of his own to the real world to grow in strength and steal the souls of anyone willing to hand themselves over to his new musical supergroup.