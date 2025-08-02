Marvel Studios Prioritizing 2 Huge Movies for Phase 7 (Report)

Marvel Studios reportedly has a couple of major priorities to focus on regarding movies being developed for the MCU's Phase 7. While the studio is on the cusp of opening up its Phase 6 slate, closing out the Multiverse Saga, studio president Kevin Feige are always looking a few years down the road to the franchise's future. As for what that means for the MCU, which is approaching the end of its second decade of work, there are still so many huge characters deserving of the spotlight.

Insider Jeff Sneider (via The Hot Mic podcast with John Rocha) shared the two movies that are Marvel Studios' biggest priorities after 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars. Currently, the MCU has four movies (and an unconfirmed number of Disney+ shows) lined up for Phase 6, most prominently including the recently delayed Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Phase 7 of the MCU is expected to begin in 2028, although the new phase does not officially have any movies or Disney+ shows confirmed for inclusion in its slate. This will likely kick off following Avengers: Secret Wars' debut on December 17, which is expected to bring a soft reboot for the MCU as the franchise approaches its 20th year on screen.

2 MCU Movies Being Prioritized for MCU's Phase 7

Black Panther 3

Marvel Studios

Following Secret Wars, Sneider reported that Marvel Studios' first big priority is Black Panther 3. While the film has not yet been officially announced, Kevin Feige has discussed that it is being developed for a post-Multiverse Saga release. Ryan Coogler is confirmed to direct the movie, and while the cast has not been announced or teased, Letitia Wright is expected to come back as Shuri alongside most of her fellow co-stars. Hollywood legend Denzel Washington is also confirmed for an undisclosed role in the sequel.

Thus far, story details for Black Panther 3 remain under wraps, as they will likely be influenced by what happens in Doomsday and Secret Wars. Most prominently, Marvel is now expected to be casting a new actor to replace the late Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa. Some believe that the actor will be F1 star Damson Idris, who refused to give a definitive answer when asked about the subject in June 2025.

Rumors have hinted that Black Panther 3 could be in line for a release in February 2028, which would most likely be the first movie in the MCU's Phase 7 slate. However, with two and a half years until that date, countless details still need to be settled for this movie to become a reality.

X-Men

Marvel Comics

To nobody's surprise, Sneider also tagged the MCU's upcoming X-Men movie as a high-priority entry for Marvel Studios in Phase 7. Currently, Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier is confirmed to be this film's director, and Hunger Games writer Michael Lesslie is penning the script for the MCU's first movie focused on the world-famous mutant team.

As of writing, there are no details on what the plot for the MCU's X-Men movie will be. However, Marvel Studios is confirmed to be looking at a younger cast for this movie, and the team is currently in the early stages of looking into who may play the mutants in their eagerly anticipated MCU arrival. As of writing, there are no actors attached to the film, and none of the actors from Fox's X-Men saga are expected to reprise their roles again.

In terms of team members, Charles Xavier and Professor X are once again expected to serve as the group's leaders; the roster is also rumored to include heroes like Storm, Kitty Pryde, Jubilee, and Jean Grey. On the other side of the fight, characters like Mr. Sinister, Senator Robert Kelly, and Bolivar Trask have come up in rumors about who will play the villainous roles for Marvel Studios' mutants.

Should this movie go into development soon (the script is currently being written), Marvel may have a chance at using its usual May theatrical release slot for the X-Men movie in 2028. Considering how long fans have waited to see the classic X-Men under the Marvel Studios umbrella, it is expected to be one of the MCU's most hyped movies in years.