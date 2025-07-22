Marvel Is Recasting Major MCU Characters, Here Are 7 Heroes Who Should Be Replaced First

Marvel is expected to recast some of the biggest MCU characters, with a few specific heroes at the top of the list. The end of the Multiverse Saga will bring major changes to what Marvel fans know, as the comic story inspiring Avengers: Secret Wars is one that resets the universe to a new status quo. Expected to do the same in the MCU, this will give MCU fans a different reality after seeing so many massive stories shine in the 20 years leading up to it.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige indicated that some of the biggest characters in the MCU will eventually be recast with different actors. Throughout the Infinity Saga and Multiverse Saga, Marvel has had no qualms about killing off characters, no matter the circumstances surrounding their in-universe passing. However, looking ahead at the "reset" reportedly happening in a few years, the multiverse allows new versions of those heroes to emerge.

Speaking with Deadline, Feige made it clear that a few current MCU stars (like Thor actor Chris Hemsworth) could continue in the franchise for a long time. He also shared appreciation for actors like Tim Blake Nelson (Samuel Sterns) returning to their roles after long absences. However, in the long term, he not only said that he expects it to happen but pointed out, "X-Men is where that will happen," teasing new mutant actors coming in the MCU's first X-Men movie.

He also offered the same sentiment in an interview with Variety, referencing other film franchises that have enacted similar recastings. Specifically, he pointed out the current search "for a new James Bond" and touched on David Corenswet replacing Henry Cavill as Superman in James Gunn's DCU:

"Amy Pascal and David Heyman are now searching for a new James Bond. David [Corenswet], the new Superman — he was awesome. That will always be the case."

In light of this, Feige noticed how difficult it is to make moves like this "when an actor has done such a great role," which has happened so often in the MCU:

"I think it’s hard for anybody to do that when an actor has done such a great role. How are they going to ever replace Sean Connery [as James Bond], right?"

Ahead are the seven characters who are most likely to be recast in the MCU following the end of the Multiverse Saga:

7 MCU Characters Who May Be Recast

Tony Stark

Robert Downey Jr.

Kicking off the MCU as the leading hero in 2008's Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. became the standard for superhero actors, playing Tony Stark in 10 Marvel Studios movies over 11 years. Downey helped turn the character from a B-list Marvel hero to a household name in all of entertainment, serving as the face of the MCU through 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Tragically, Endgame was the end of the road for Downey, as Tony Stark met his dramatic end with a snap of his Infinity Stone-adorned fingers to defeat Thanos and his army. While Downey will be back in the MCU as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, many still feel a Tony Stark-sized hole in the story.

In terms of who fans want to see take over the role, names like Ansel Elgort, Finn Wolfhard, and Joe Keery have come up to possibly don Tony's titanium-alloy armor. Logan Lerman (known as the first actor to play Percy Jackson in live-action) has also been thrown into the rumor mill.

Steve Rogers

Chris Evans

Enjoying an eight-year run in the MCU, Chris Evans made a name for himself with Marvel Studios via his role as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Featured in three solo movies and four Avengers films (with cameos elsewhere), Evans' Avengers leader was a focal point for the team in multiple eras of in-universe MCU storytelling.

Endgame was seemingly Evans's final run alongside Downey, as Captain America went back in time to live out his life with Peggy Carter and passed the mantle and shield to Sam Wilson. While Evans is rumored to return to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday, many are anxious to see more epic moments from Steve Rogers alongside Sam Wilson and the rest of the Avengers.

One of the bigger names to come up in a possible Steve Rogers recast is Glen Powell, known for his work in Twisters and multiple other recent blockbusters. A couple of younger options include Stranger Things' Dacre Montgomery and X-Men: First Class's Lucas Till.

T'Challa

Chadwick Boseman

During the Infinity Saga, Chadwick Boseman enjoyed an epic three-year tenure in the MCU as Wakanda's king and the Black Panther, T'Challa. Debuting in 2016's Captain America: Civil War and leading his own Black Panther solo movie, Boseman totaled four appearances with Marvel, concluding with the Infinity Saga's last two Avengers films.

Tragically, Boseman battled colon cancer during his MCU tenure and passed away unexpectedly in August 2021 at 43 years old. The character was subsequently killed off in the MCU and written out of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Still, the cry for his return through the multiverse has been prevalent amongst MCU fans since Boseman's death.

In June 2025, F1 star Damson Idris hinted that he may already be in line to take over the role of T'Challa (read more about what exactly he said). Other popular options include Black Adam's Aldis Hodge and Tenet's John David Washington.

Natasha Romanoff

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson burst onto the scene as SHIELD agent/super-spy Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow in 2010's Iron Man 2, taking her place as one of the original six Avengers in Phase 1. She appeared in 10 MCU films overall, including the first four Avengers films and her own 2021 solo Black Widow movie, leading to her becoming the highest-grossing actor in history (as of 2025).

Nat was the third character killed off in Avengers: Endgame, as Scarlett Johansson's heroine sacrificed herself to obtain the Soul Stone. However, because she only got one solo movie during her 11-year MCU tenure, fans felt there was much more Marvel Studios could have done with such an important female hero.

Sex Education's Emma Mackey and Furiosa's Anya Taylor-Joy have become popular options for playing a new version of Natasha Romanoff. Another Stranger Things star, Millie Bobby Brown, is possibly on the table for many fans who want to see her take on a superhero role.

Hank Pym

Michael Douglas

Michael Douglas made four appearances in the MCU as genius scientist Hank Pym, the original Ant-Man, starring in all three Ant-Man movies produced by Marvel Studios, along with Avengers: Endgame. Pym is famous for developing the Ant-Man suit and the Pym Particles that make it work, and he helped guide Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne through their adventures in the MCU's ant-centric trilogy.

Along with recently announcing his retirement from acting, Douglas admitted he hoped he would be killed off if Marvel made an Ant-Man 4. Considering his quotes and the fact that Hank Pym never got a chance to show what he could do in the Ant-Man suit, fans still want to see what Marvel Studios can do with this take on the hero outside of Scott Lang.

You's Penn Badgley (once thought to be in line to play Reed Richards) has come up in fan conversations to possibly play the younger Ant-Man. Additionally, amidst other possible hero roles, Monkey Man's Dev Patel is a regular in this conversation.

Janet Van Dyne

Only utilized in three MCU movies (including Avengers: Endgame), Michelle Pfeiffer added to her list of superhero movie roles by playing Janet Van Dyne, the original Wasp. After Scott, Hank, and Hope Van Dyne found her in the Quantum Realm in Ant-Man and the Wasp, her story was fleshed out further in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and she helped the team fight and defeat Kang the Conqueror.

Similar to Douglas' Hank Pym, Pfeiffer's Janet Van Dyne made it out of Ant-Man 3 alive and back with her family after their adventure in the Quantum Realm. However, because Janet is the first person to hold the Wasp moniker in Marvel Comics, there is an itch to see what kind of stories she could lead. This is especially true considering she was an original member of the Avengers in the comics.

Looking at potential stars who could embody Janet Van Dyne, Fallout's Ella Purnell and former Gwen Stacy star Emma Stone are common fan choices for this part. A more recently discussed option is Margaret Qualley, who is also reportedly being looked at to play the X-Men's Jean Grey.

Quicksilver

Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has the shortest tenure of anybody on this list, only making two appearances in the MCU as Pietro Maximoff/Quicksilver in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier (post-credits scene) and 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. Embodying the silver-haired speedster, Taylor-Johnson had a handful of thrilling and humorous moments alongside the Avengers in Sokovia as he fought against Ultron.

Sadly, Quicksilver's shining moment in the MCU was short-lived, as Ultron killed him in Sokovia while Pietro tried to protect Hawkeye and a young girl. Especially considering how much shine Pietro's sister, Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch, has gotten over the last 10 years, not having Pietro around has felt like a missed opportunity for Marvel.

Likely to be cast with a younger star, Outer Banks' Rudy Pankow and Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton have come up in conversations about a new Quicksilver actor. Also seen in recent chatter is The Holdovers' Dominic Sessa.