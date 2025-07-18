Marvel Studios Eyeing 3 Popular Actresses to Play X-Men's Jean Grey (Report)

Marvel Studios is quickly advancing with its MCU X-Men project, and the latest casting rumors suggest that three actresses are in the mix for the omega-level mutant Jean Grey. Jean Grey is a core character to the X-Men team, often depicted as being in a relationship with fellow X-Men member Scott Summers/Cyclops, and as one of the most powerful team members thanks to her connection to the cosmic Phoenix Force. Several notable stars have portrayed Jean Grey in past X-Men films, including Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner, making the character's MCU casting one of the hottest in town.

Several rumors have been circulating about Marvel's new X-Men film of late, including that Jake Schreier is being eyed as the director, but fans are eager to see the actors who will take on the MCU's new generation of mutant heroes. On a recent episode of The Hot Mic with John Rocha, industry insider Jeff Sneider shared more insight into the Jean Grey casting situation. Sneider shared that he had "another name that's in the mix for Jean Grey," adding to two others he'd shared previously.

Marvel Studios has not officially confirmed any cast members for the X-Men reboot yet, so these rumors should be taken with a grain of salt until proven otherwise. All the names that have been mentioned for the new X-Men film so far hint at Marvel Studios eyeing a younger ensemble of actors who could play these characters for many years to come.

3 Actors Are in the Running To Play Jean Grey in the MCU

Margaret Qualley

The Substance star Margaret Qualley was one of the first names to be thrown into the X-Men casting ring. Previously, Sneider reported that Qualley was being eyed to play Rogue, the mutant played by Anna Paquin in past X-Men films. However, now Qualley's name appears to be in the running for Jean Grey, suggesting the actress may be considered for either role.

Qualley is on a hot streak after her Golden Globe nomination for The Substance and her roles in several anticipated upcoming films, including Happy Gilmore 2 and Honey, Don't!

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Only a few months ago, Sneider broke the news that Twisters star Daisy Edgar-Jones was being considered for Jean Grey. Edgar-Jones is also known for her work on Normal People and Where the Crawdads Sing and will soon be seen in the new Sense and Sensibility adaptation.

If cast, Edgar-Jones would be the second English actress to play Jean Grey (following Sophie Turner) and also fits the age demographic of the younger X-Men team that Marvel Studios seems to be aiming for.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning is the newest name to be thrown into the rumor mill surrounding Jean Grey. Sneider revealed Fanning is the latest name he's heard is in the mix to play the character, but did not reveal whether any one of the three actresses was being more highly considered than the others.

Fanning has had an illustrious career in her 27 years, starring in Maleficent alongside Angeline Jolie and the Oscar-nominated biopic A Complete Unknown with Timothée Chalamet. She will soon appear in Predator: Badlands and the sixth Hunger Games film Sunrise on the Reaping.

Fanning's schedule may be one of the main challenges in nailing her down for an MCU role, but there's no doubt she has plenty of experience with big-budget franchise films, making her a great candidate for the X-Men team.

Jean Grey is not the only character mentioned in these X-Men casting rumors. Several other heroes from the Marvel team are also rumored to be part of the X-Men film's lineup.