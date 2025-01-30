Every Upcoming Margaret Qualley Movie Releasing In 2025 & Beyond

Recent Golden Globe nominee Margaret Qualley is lining up film projects with top directors.

Qualley has been in the headlines lately thanks to her appearance in The Substance alongside Demi Moore (which involved some extreme body horror). The actress has also had roles in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Poor Things, and Kinds of Kindness.

All of Margaret Qualley's Upcoming Film Roles

Honey Don't!

Focus Features

After leading Ethan Coen's latest film Drive Away Dolls, Qualley is joining the director for his next film Honey Don't!.

Qualley is set to star alongside Chris Evans and Aubrey Plaza (who are reteaming again following Scott Pilgrim Takes Off). The movie is written by Coen and his wife Tricia Cooke and is due to release in May 2025.

The movie will reportedly see Qualley play a private investigator, with Evans as a cult leader and Plaza as a mystery woman.

Honey Don't! will supposedly be the second part of Coen and Cooke's "lesbian B movie trilogy" which the duo told Collider they have been working on for 20 years:

Cooke: "Over the past 20 years, we've been writing this lesbian B movie trilogy. Not really a trilogy, but the idea was to write three queer B movies that I always thought would just kind of sit in the drawer and our kids would look at one day when they were old and get some laughs. And now we've made one of them." Coen: "And we have another one written."

Blue Moon

Sony Pictures

Adding to her list of iconic directors, Qualley will next star in Richard Linlater's Blue Moon which will premiere next month at the Berlin International Film Festival.

The movie, which also stars Ethan Hawke, Bobby Cannavale, and Andrew Scott, is a 1940s biopic about acclaimed lyricist Lorenz Hart and his struggles around the time that Oklahoma! first opens on Broadway.

Qualley's role in the film hasn't been confirmed but she told IndieWire that working on Blue Moon was "life-changing:"

"It was incredibly surreal for me. To be in the flesh with Richard Linklater and Ethan Hawke and be able to not only witness their process but be a part of it was life-changing."

Happy Gilmore 2

Sony Pictures

Happy Gilmore 2 is the sequel to the beloved 1990s golfing comedy which will debut on Netflix in 2025.

The sequel will include the return of Adam Sandler as Happy, alongside many new and returning faces in the Happy Gilmore 2 cast. One of those names is Margaret Qualley who is starring in the film in an unknown role.

Huntington

Neon

The A24 distributed film Huntington is a Glen Powell-led revenge thriller directed by John Patton Ford.

The film will reportedly follow Powell as the heir to a multibillion-dollar fortune who will stop at nothing to get what he thinks he deserves. Along with Ed Harris, Qualley is on board but in an undisclosed role.

Victorian Psycho

Searchlight Pictures

Qualley will return to the realm of horror in Victorian Psycho, a film that reteams her with director Zachary Wigon (Sanctuary) that is set to go into production this February.

Qualley will play the lead in the film as an 18th-century eccentric governess who arrives to work at the remote gothic manor of Ensor House.

Shortly after her arrival staff around the house begin to mysteriously disappear which leads to some concerns about the new governess and her psychopathic tendencies.

Margaret Qualley can currently be seen in The Substance which is available to buy or rent on digital platforms or to watch in select cinemas.