Substance Movie: Where To Watch & Stream Online Demi Moore's Oscar Film

Fans can stream The Substance at home on several platforms heading into the 97th Academy Awards.

Coralie Fargeat's 2024 body-horror epic takes inspiration from masters of the genre like John Carpenter and David Cronenberg. Yet, it features a uniquely modern twist on the classic scare-fest formula, providing a biting commentary on aging, beauty, and the idea of celebrity as a whole.

The film stars Oscar-nominee Demi Moore as a fading celebrity who takes a mysterious black market drug that creates a younger version of herself (played by Margaret Qualley) with unexpected results.

Where To Watch The Substance For Free

The Substance

Best Picture nominee The Substance can be streamed for free online right now.

The film is available to stream on Mubi, thanks to its distribution deal with the production house/streaming platform. Fans can sign up for a seven-day free Mubi trial to watch the film online.

Subscriptions beyond that will run customers $14.99 USD a month if continued use is desired following the one-week trial period.

Where Else To Stream The Substance

Theaters

The Substance can still be viewed in theaters in some markets, with some chains picking the movie back up in anticipation of the 97th Academy Awards (where the film is nominated in five categories).

Fans can expect the film to stay on screens in the wake of the ceremony as well, especially if it wins any of the major categories—which star Demi Moore is predicted to do for "Best Actress."

Amazon

The Substance can also be rented or purchased outright on Amazon Prime Video's online store. The movie is $5.99 USD to rent or $19.99 USD to own. Rentals must be watched within 30 days and expire 48 hours after the film has been started for the first time.

Fandango

It can also be found on Fandango's online store for purchase or rent. Just like Amazon, the film is $5.99 UHD for rent and $19.99 USD to purchase in stunning 4K.

Apple TV

Those looking to keep their media library contained to the Apple family of devices can find The Substance on Apple TV as well. Owning the movie will run fans $19.99 USD, while renting only costs $5.99 USD.

It is worth noting that for all of these PVOD platforms, the movie may be available at a reduced price during (and shortly following) the Academy Awards weekend.

