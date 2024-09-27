Where to Watch Amber Alert 2024 Movie: Theater & Streaming Details

Many fans are interested to learn when and where Amber Alert will premiere in theaters and when it will be available to stream online.

Starring Hayden Panettiere and Tyler James Williams, Amber Alert follows two individuals during a ride-share when they discover they are following a car which matches the description given out in a recent amber alert.

The thriller is a remake of a 2012 found footage film of the same name, which was written and directed by the same crew making the upcoming title.

How to Watch Amber Alert in Theaters

Lionsgate

Fans will have the opportunity to see Amber Alert in theaters, but only for a brief time as it is part of a limited release in the United States.

It will officially premiere in select theaters on Friday, September 27.

Despite its coming release date, no specific ticket information such as showtimes and prices has been released to the public as of writing.

However, fans can look to these websites for any already-released information, and can check back in the future for more specifics:

Can I Stream Amber Alert Online?

It was already confirmed that Amber Alert will eventually be able to stream, but the film will first only be exclusively available during the limited theatrical release and on digital on-demand platforms.

The movie will be available to purchase digitally beginning Friday, September 27, the same day it will premiere in select theaters.

This means that fans will be able to purchase or rent the movie from digital platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Since Amber Alert is a Lionsgate release, it will likely become available to stream on Starz once it begins streaming.

Starz has its own platform, but can also be accessed through other streaming services as part of premium packages or add-ons. The two most popular services that support Starz add-ons are Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

Unfortunately for fans, Lionsgate tends to wait a while before making its films available on streaming services. For example, John Wick 4 and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes weren't available to stream until around 170 days after their theatrical premieres.

If Amber Alert follows a similar schedule, it is unlikely that it will be added to Starz anytime before spring 2025.

Amber Alert will premiere in select theaters and be available to purchase digitally on Friday, September 27.