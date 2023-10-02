Sound of Freedom Gets Online Release Date (Official)

Angel Studios' Sound of Freedom has an official digital release date.

Releasing in theaters on July 4, this faith-based film starring Jim Caviezel has been a shocking summer hit at the box office.

Gaining momentum over July and August, Angel Studios' latest theatrical release has earned $183.2 million domestically, the 10th most of 2023. This is a monumental success considering the $14.5 million production budget.

The film tells the story of Tim Ballard's (Caviezel) Operation Underground Railroad, an anti-human trafficking organization, and the journey to save a young girl.

How to Watch Sound of Freedom Online

Angel Studios

Sound of Freedom will be available online for digital purchase (PVOD) on November 3, confirms the film's distributor, Angel Studios.

Physical copies, including DVDs and Blu-rays, will become available on November 14 on the official Angel Studios Shop and other major retailers.

On December 15, Sound of Freedom will be able to purchase on pay-per-view or transactional video on demand (TVOD).

Is Sound of Freedom Streaming?

Will Sound of Freedom be streaming on Netflix? Maybe one day, but nothing is officially confirmed.

What is confirmed is that prior to its release for purchase online, The Angel Guild will begin an exclusive viewing (streaming) window on Friday, October 13 via the Angel Studios apps.

In terms of other services like Disney+, Prime Video, Peacock, and more, there was a report in August suggesting that Sound of Freedom would be streaming on a major platform sometime soon.

Stirring up an unexpected bidding war, one source told Vulture, "It’s anticipated to sell for eight figures to an SVOD (subscription video on demand), which is rare and the type of payday typically reserved for blockbuster theatricals."

The Chosen, an Angel Studios film that centers on the events during Jesus Christ's ministry years, streams on Peacock, making another deal between the small studio and massive media company a real possibility.

For now, fans excited to support the film outside of the theaters will get to do so soon.

Sound of Freedom will be available for digital purchase on November 3.