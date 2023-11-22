Here is how to watch The Shift and where fans can expect to see it when it streams online.

The latest blockbuster from Angel Studios (the production company behind The Chosen and The Sound of Freedom) is set to hit theaters imminently, as the traditionally faith-based movie house ventures into the world of science fiction.

The Shift follows Kevin, a man who after getting entangled with a mysterious stranger finds himself in another reality, separated from the woman he loves.

This reality-bending thriller stars the likes of Sean Astin (Lord of the Rings and Stranger Things), Kristoffer Polaha (Wonder Woman 1984), and Neal McDonough (Arrow) and comes off the major success of Angel Studios' summer blockbuster The Sound of Freedom.

How to Watch The Shift

The Shift is set for wide release in theaters, starting Friday, December 1, with special preview screenings starting at select locations on Wednesday, November 29.

This comes after the film was originally supposed to debut in January 2024, but it was moved up to capitalize on the elevated interest in moviegoing over the holiday season.

For specific dates and showtime info check the links below:

Tickets are also available through Angel Studios' Pay it Forward program, allowing others to purchase seats for someone who would not otherwise be able to see the film.

Can I Stream The Shift Online?

While The Shift is not currently available on any major streamers, it will eventually make its way online.

As a part of the studio's Pay it Forward program, Angel Studios uses the excess funds to make its titles available on its Angel Studios app and Angel.com.

Access to the entire Angel Studios library costs $20 a month or $175 yearly, but some content is available on the studios' website at no additional cost.

The Shift is also expected to come to most major digital storefronts, eventually appearing for purchase on content hubs like Amazon Prime Video, the Google Play Store, and Apple TV.

Angel Studios' summer blockbuster was made available to buy digitally approximately four months after its theatrical debut.

That would mean audiences can expect The Shif to likely follow the same sort of progression, coming to PVOD sometime in late March or early April 2024.

However, if the film does not fare well at the box office, there is always the chance it comes to digital earlier than that.

The Shift comes to theaters on Friday, December 1.