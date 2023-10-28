The Chosen Season 4 will premiere soon, with its release date and schedule officially getting confirmed.

Starting in 2019, Amazon Prime Video teamed up with Angel Studios to develop The Chosen, the first multi-season series portraying the life of Jesus Christ as fans see his life as a historical drama.

Financed largely through crowdfunding, this series focuses less on Jesus himself and more on the people who encountered Jesus, with viewers seeing the legendary figure through the eyes of those he helped.

Angel Studios

Angel Studios announced the upcoming release schedule for the faith-based series The Chosen Season 4.

Premiering in theaters across the United States and Canada, the first three episodes will be on the big screen between February 1 and February 14, 2024, with the rest of the Season 4 installments releasing in theaters on the following dates:

Episodes 1-3: February 1-14

Episodes 4-6: February 15-February 28

Episodes 7-8: February 29

Season 4 will also have a theatrical run in Latin America, the U.K., Poland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Once it's completed its run in theaters, The Chosen Season 4 will be available to rewatch on Angel's app or Angel.com.

Angel Studios also utilized a similar release for The Chosen Season 3, with the first two episodes debuting in theaters in 2022.

The same studio produced the controversial Sound of Freedom movie, which debuted in theaters in July.

What Will Happen in The Chosen Season 4?

After gaining nearly 1 billion views over its first three seasons, many are wondering what Angel Studios has in store for the next steps in Jesus' journey for The Chosen Season 4.

A couple of the bigger plot points include Thomas and Ramah's potential marriage and the speculation about whether Simon and Eden will become parents after such a long wait, with Jesus continuing to perform miracles at every turn.

Additionally, many are surely curious about how the show will perform in theaters after Angel Studios became entrenched in controversy with the production of Sound of Freedom earlier in 2023.

But considering that it found a way to outperform expected heavy hitters like The Flash during its run, it's clear that there are plenty of viewers anxious to find out what Angel has in store next.

The Chosen Season 4 will debut in theaters in select countries on February 1, 2024.