Sound of Freedom, a surprise box office hit of 2023, highlights a stellar cast headlined by Jim Caviezel and Mira Sorvino.

Directed by Alejandro Monteverde, the film revolves around the real-life story of a former government agent who goes on a mission to rescue children from sex traffickers in Colombia.

Sound of Freedom premiered in theaters on July 4, earning over $45 million worldwide.

Sound of Freedom - Every Main Character & Actor

1.) Jim Caviezel - Tim Ballard

Jim Caviezel

Jim Caviezel plays Tim Ballard, a former government agent from the Department of Homeland Security who quit his job and created a nonprofit organization to end child trafficking.

The real-life Tim Ballard was directly involved in the movie's development, and he actually hand-picked Caviezel to play him on the big screen.

Caviezel is best known for his role as Jesus Christ in Passion of the Christ, John Sullivan in Frequency, and Fletcher in The Final Cut.

2.) Mira Sorvino - Katherine Ballard

Mira Sorvino

Mira Sorvino portrays Katherine Ballard, Tim's wife and his number-one supporter in the movie. The character serves as the main advocate for her husband's career change while also helping him in his goal to end child trafficking.

Sorvino is known for The Replacement Killers, Stuber, and Look Away.

3.) Cristal Aparicio - Rocío

Cristal Aparicio

Cristal Aparicio is Rocio in Sound of Freedom, the victim of child trafficking who Tim wants to save.

Aparicio's past credits include Stolen Away and Sin Senos Si Hay Paraiso.

4.) Bill Camp - Vampiro

Bill Camp

Bill Camp portrays Vampiro, Tim's ally who helps him find Rocio and save countless other victims of child trafficking. Vampiro is actually a former criminal, but an experience with an underage prostitute turned his life around.

Camp is known for his roles in Dark Waters, Skin, and Wildlife.

5.) Eduardo Verástegui - Paul

Eduardo Verástegui

Eduardo Verástegui plays Paul in Sound of Freedom, the character who funds Ballard's operation in the movie.

Verástegui's previous credits include Little Boy, Meet Me in Miami, and The Butterfly Circus.

6.) Lucás Ávila - Miguel

Lucás Ávila

Lucás Ávila plays Miguel in Sound of Freedom, Rocio's brother and a child who Ballard saves from child trafficking.

7.) Manny Perez - Fuego

Manny Perez

Manny Perez plays Fuego in the movie, one of the villains who goes up against Ballard.

Perez is known for his roles in Third Watch and Washington Heights.

8.) Javier Godino - Jorge

Javier Godino

Javier Godino portrays Jorge, one of the officials in Colombia who is a loyal ally of Ballard and helps him save the victims of child trafficking in the country.

Godino is best known for his roles in Operation Mincemeat and Into the Night.

9.) José Zúñiga - Roberto

José Zúñiga

José Zúñiga plays Roberto, Rocio and Miguel's father who asks Ballard for help in finding his kids and saving them from child trafficking.

Zúñiga had a previous stint in Agents of SHIELD Season 4 as Eli Morrow, and he is also known for his roles in Alive, The Dark Tower, Twilight, and Chicago PD.

10.) Kurt Fuller - Frost

Kurt Fuller

Kurt Fuller plays Frost, Ballard's boss at the Department of Homeland Security.

In the film, Frost orders Ballard to not push through with his mission in Colombia, but the latter doesn't follow the former's order. Instead, he quits his job to continue his advocacy against child trafficking.

Fuller's past movie roles include No Holds Barred, Scary Movie, and Midnight in Paris.

11.) Gerardo Taracena - El Alacrán

Gerardo Taracena plays El Alacrán aka the Scorpion, one of the central villains in Sound of Freedom.

Taracena's previous acting credits include Apocalypto, The Load, and Mexican Gangster.

12.) Yessica Borroto - Katy-Gisselle

Yessica Borroto

Yessica Borroto stars as Katy-Gisselle in Sound of Freedom, the fake talent recruiter who is actually a child sex trafficker in Colombia. The character lures her potential victims into a trap by pretending that she can help them become celebrities via an audition.

Borroto is known for Narcos: Mexico and Charity.

Here are the other cast members of Sound of Freedom:

Gustavo Sánchez Parra - El Calacas

Gary Basaraba - Earl Buchanan

Scott Haze - Chris

Samuel Livingston - Simba

Kris Avedisian - Ernst Ohinsky

Valerie Domínguez - Tanya

Sound of Freedom is playing in theaters worldwide.