Where to Watch Sound of Freedom: When Will It Start Streaming Online?

Angel Studios' Sound of Freedom was widely released in theaters on July 4.

It's been a quiet success, grossing over $85 million at the domestic box office. A major win for the studio as the film only cost $14.5 million to make.

Starring Jim Caviezel (The Passion of the Christ) and directed by Alejandro Monteverde, Angel Studios acquired the rights to the film in March 2023. The entirety of the film was shot and completed in 2018.

Earlier this year Angel Studios secured the necessary funds for the distribution and marketing of the film using equity crowdfunding. They hit the $5 million goal within two weeks from 7,000 investors.

Sound of Freedom marks Angel Studios' second theatrical release, following the film His Only Son.

Where to Watch Sound of Freedom

Sound of Freedom

Sound of Freedom is currently playing in select theaters in North America.

To discover the specific dates and locations for screenings near you, please check out the local showtime listings provided by the main theater websites listed below:

Sound of Freedom Streaming Release Status

Angel Studios has its own streaming service that is free to use. As it states on its website the company uses a "Pay It Forward" strategy:

"Angel Studios’ shows are free for viewers around the world, and we intend to keep it that way. But it takes millions of dollars to produce high-quality content. That’s where you come in."

Essentially, supporters can choose to donate so the streamer can remain free.

In 2014, Neal Harmon, Jeffrey Harmon, Daniel Harmon, Jordan Harmon, and Benton Crane came together to establish VidAngel, now known as Angel Studios.

The motivation behind its creation was to produce movies and shows without inappropriate content for children and others.

Sound of Freedom will all but certainly will be available to stream for free on the company's service.

In addition, Angel Studios' series The Chosen streams on NBCUniversal's Peacock. So, there's a possibility Sound of Freedom could eventually be on that streamer.

What Is Sound of Freedom About?

Sound of Freedom

Sound of Freedom centers around the experiences of Tim Ballard, a Special Agent for Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

The narrative revolves around Ballard, who rescues a young boy from merciless child traffickers, only to discover that the boy's sister remains captive.

Driven by a sense of urgency, Ballard makes the decision to quit his job and heads on a risky mission to save her.

By shedding light on the reality of child trafficking, the film aims to raise awareness about this issue and highlight the efforts of organizations such as Operation Underground Railroad.

Ultimately, Sound of Freedom intends to inspire viewers to take action against human trafficking.