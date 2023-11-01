Where to Watch After Death 2023 Movie: When Will It Stream Online?

Angel Studios' latest film, After Death, is available to watch in theaters and could be another low-budget box office success.

The film is a mix of interviews and re-enactments of the events that follow different people coming near death and the spiritual experiences that ensue.

After Death is only the second theatrically released film by Angel Studios. Earlier this year, Sound of Freedom became one of the biggest hits of the year, earning $184.2 million at the domestic box office.

Where to Watch After Death

Angel Studios

After Death was released in 2,605 theaters on October 27, 2023, in North America and is now available to watch.

To discover the specific dates and locations for screenings near you, please check out the local showtime listings provided by the main theater websites listed below:

As part of Angel Studios' Pay it Forward system, there are free tickets available for After Death. Those interested in paying it forward or claiming a free ticket, head to Angel Studios' official online After Death Pay it Forward site.

Can I Stream After Death Online?

Based on Angel Studios' website, After Death will eventually become available to stream on its app. The studio explains that funds added to the Pay it Forward campaign that are not used on movie theater tickets will be used to help stream After Death online.

The Angel Studios app or Angel.com is free for some content but additional access costs either costs $20 per month or $175 per year for a membership.

After Death is also expected to become available on digital platforms such as Apple, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video in the future.

Sound of Freedom was released in theaters on July 4 and will be available digitally on November 3, approximately four months later.

If After Death follows the same release strategy, it may not be available for rent or purchase until late February 2023. However, its online release will most likely be much sooner as the box office success isn't expected to be as significant.

What Is After Death About?

Angel Studios

After Death, directed by Stephen Gray and Chris Radtke, is a film that delves into the age-old question of what happens after we die. Through personal interviews, philosophical discussions, and scientific insights, the movie embarks on an exploration of this topic.

The film features a cast of authors, doctors, scientists, and survivors such as Don Piper, Dr. Mary Neal, John Burke, Dr. Jeffrey Long, and Dr. Raymond Moody.

After Death is meant to provide a thought-provoking journey into the realm of life beyond, based on real near-death experiences.

In addition, the aim of After Death is to shed light on one of humanity's most profound mysteries, leaving the audience with questions and possibly a deeper understanding of the journey of life.

After Death is now playing in theaters.