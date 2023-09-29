For fans looking to see a comprehensive list of everyone involved in Saw X, this is the right place to be.

The latest in the Saw franchise marks the monumental tenth film in the iconic horror series. Not only that, but it boasts a record-breaking runtime as well.

This new installment takes place between Saw I and Saw II, following Tobin Bell’s John Kramer as he heads to Mexico to participate in a miracle experimental treatment for his cancer. It turns out that the whole operation is one big scam, which causes the serial killer to start up one of his horrifying games to try and offer redemption to those who took advantage of him and other vulnerable victims.

The Cast, Characters, and Actors of Saw X

Jigsaw - Tobin Bell

Tobin Bell

John Kramer is the infamous Jigsaw killer, a psychopath who aims to test those he feels don’t appreciate their lives.

The events of Saw X take place between the first and second films and sees John trying an experimental medical treatment in Mexico in hopes of curing his cancer. Sadly for him, it turns out to be a scam, leading Jigsaw to start his next twisted game.

In a press release for the film, Saw X director Kevin Greutert shared how this story is “the tale of a man who is fed up with the brazen lies that are being told to us by some people in this world:”

“I think the audience will be pleasantly surprised to see that this is more than a revenge story, and more than a twisted bloodbath… It’s the tale of a man who is fed up with the brazen lies that are being told to us by some people in this world, a universally relatable theme if there ever was one, and how he chooses to deal with it.”

While Tobin Bell is obviously a veteran of the Saw franchise, he can also be seen in the recent film The Cello. Previously, he offered his voice to Savitar in CW’s The Flash.

Amanda Young - Shawnee Smith

Shawnee Smith

Shawnee Smith’s Amanda Young has been with the Saw franchise as long as Tobin Bell’s Jigsaw.

In the original film, she was one of the first victims of his traps. Saw II went on to reveal that after surviving the iconic reverse bear trap, she ended up being inducted as one of John’s accomplices.

In Saw X, she flies to Mexico to help Jigsaw run his new game against the group of crooked con artists taking advantage of dying, sick people.

Smith admitted in a Saw X press release that she “[loves Amanda] for her struggle,” and how Tobin Bell and herself “are so well-matched:”

“Amanda had been wounded in so many ways, and John Kramer had brought her back to life… Amanda loves John, which is terrifying and tortuous for her. I love her for her struggle… Tobin and I are so well-matched… and we make a great team. From the beginning of our work together, Tobin [Bell] and I just focused on the Jigsaw and Amanda story, which the fans immediately connected with.”

Shawnee Smith hasn’t been too active in recent years, but she did portray Ramona in the television series City on Fire. Before that, she was also part of Anger Management.

Cecilia Pederson - Synnøve Macody Lund

Synnøve Macody Lund

Cecilia Pederson is the mastermind of a massive fraud scheme, which involves luring desperate sick patients in with the promise of ground-breaking treatment. Needless to say, it’s all a scam—and her latest victim, John Kramer, could very well be her last.

Synnøve Macody Lund spoke about her character in a press release for Saw X, where she teased that Cecilia “is not one of John’s typical victims,” and she will both challenge and “[try] to break him:”

“But when John discovers Cecilia is a complete fraud and con artist, that makes him a bit angry, to put it mildly… And for the first time, John’s code of trying to make people appreciate life through pain becomes personal, because now it’s his life at stake… Cecilia is not one of John’s typical victims. She challenges him, questions his whole code, and tries to break him.”

Lund is also known for her role as Ran in Netflix’s Ragnarok series, and she also appeared in The Girl in the Spider’s Web.

Parker Sears - Steven Brand

Steven Brand

Parker Sears is another cancer patient who believes he is being “treated” by Cecilia for his thyroid cancer.

John crosses his paths early in the movie when he arrives at Cecilia’s operation in Mexico.

Steven Brand, the actor behind Parker, teased that “there are surprises around every corner of this film:”

“Like John, Parker has arrived at this remote place near Mexico City to get some unconventional, unapproved cancer treatments… What’s so cool about these stories is how they reveal themselves and how we discover everyone’s motives. There are surprises around every corner of this film.”

Brand can be seen in Vikings: Valhalla, The Sandman, and Alex Rider. He also recently offered his voice to the role of Sandrakk in the new video game Immortals of Aveum.

Diego - Joshua Okamoto

Joshua Okamoto

Diego reports to Cecilia and is the one to drive the chosen clients to the program’s secret remote facility. He is one of the first people that John Kramer meets after arriving in Mexico.

Joshua Okamoto described his character as a “talkative tourist guide” in the film’s press release.

Okamoto can be seen in the television shows VGLY, Control Z, and The Club.

Mateo - Octavio Hinojosa

Octavio Hinojosa

Within Cecilia’s big scheme, Mateo is the anesthesiologist looking after John Kramer during his procedure. However, in reality, Mateo is a shady drug pusher who works in a veterinarian’s office.

In the trailers, he can be seen in the Brain Surgery trap—which was first revealed at Midsummer Scream 2023.

Octavio Hinojosa is known for his roles in How to Survive Being Single, Mala fortuna, and La Fiscal de Hierro.

Gabriela - Renata Vaca

Renata Vaca

Gabriela is a drug addict and the con’s soft-spoken housekeeper at the hacienda where John Kramer stays for his visit.

Her kindness to John is actually what causes him to come back and try to gift her some expensive tequila—only to find out that the whole miracle procedure was all a scam.

In the Saw X press release, Renata Vaca revealed how the discovery “breaks [John’s] heart,” as there was “an innocence in Gabriela” that Tobin Bell’s character thought he saw:

“[Discovering the con] breaks his heart. John discovers everything was a lie. He had found an innocence in Gabriela, or so he thought. But still, he thinks, there’s good in her, which his test tries to restore.”

Vaca is mostly known for her role in the television series Rosario Tijeras.

Valentina - Paulette Hernandez

Paulette Hernandez

Valentina plays one of the fake nurses partaking in John Kramer’s supposed miracle cancer treatment. In reality, she’s a prostitute working in local clubs.

Paulette Hernandez teased that the upcoming film “will deliver everything audiences love about these movies:”

“[‘Saw X’] will deliver everything audiences love about these movies – mystery, blood, screams, and inventive tests that will take John’s subjects to their limits and beyond.”

Some of Hernandez’ past projects include Crown of Tears, Solo Respire, Todo por Lucy, and The Five Juanas.

Carlos - Jorge Briseño

Jorge Briseño

Carlos is a young child that John Kramer meets not long after arriving in Mexico. One of the first mornings there, the serial killer has one of his more tender moments, helping the kid repair his bike.

Jorge Briseño’s last two credits include A Million Miles Away and Corazonada.

Henry Kessler - Michael Beach

Michael Beach

Henry Kessler is a member of John Kramer’s cancer support group. The two run into each other outside of their usual meetings, where Henry tells John about a miracle treatment in Mexico.

Michael Beach is known for several different roles, including portraying Black Manta's father in Aquaman, Charles Pike in The 100, Detective Murphy in Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and Kareem in Mayor of Kingstown.

Mark Hoffman - Costas Mandylor

Costas Mandylor

Mark Hoffman is the second most notable accomplice to Jigsaw, and his association with the killer was first revealed in Saw IV.

While his role in Saw X remains a closely guarded secret, his voice can be heard in the film’s first trailer—so he does make some sort of appearance.

Costas Mandylor is most known for his work in the Saw franchise, but some of his recent credits include Dead Man’s Hand and The Greek Job.

The Custodian - Isan Beomhyun Lee

Isan Beomhyun Lee

The Custodian is the poor soul who is stuck in the eye vacuum trap, which is seen on the film’s first poster and official clip.

Isan Beomhyun Lee’s only screen credit is Saw X.

MRI Technician - Lucía Gómez-Robledo

Lucía Gómez-Robledo

This MRI Technician is the person who runs the MRI that John Kramer is taking when the movie opens. When Jigsaw kindly asks for more information, she sadly is unable to offer him any new information.

Lucía Gómez-Robledo can be seen in popular television shows such as Vuelve Temprano, Volver a Caer, and How to Survive Being Single.

Doctor - David Alfano

David Alfano

This particular doctor is someone John Kramer speaks to at the very beginning of the film, and he offers up some advice that Tobin Bell’s character isn’t the biggest fan of.

Some of David Alfano’s most notable credits include Girlboss, The Last Ship, Sam & Cat, and Very Good Ideas.

Dr. Finn Pederson - Donagh Gordon

Donagh Gordon

Dr. Finn Pederson is the father of Cecilia and is a well-known member of the medical field. His reputation is how his daughter is able to trick so many people into paying for her big scam.

Other projects that Donagh Gordon can be seen in include Viaje Todo Robado, An Unknown Enemy, and High Heat.

Saw X hits theaters on September 29.