Saw X Gets Record-Breaking Runtime

Saw X will officially be the longest entry in the iconic horror franchise, breaking a runtime record compared to its nine previous installments.

Generally speaking, the Saw franchise tends to clock in around a fairly consistent 90 minutes or so for each of its installments.

Recently, while attending Midsummer Scream 2023, Saw X director Kevin Greutert revealed that not only is "[there] so much more" to the upcoming sequel than what audiences have seen so far but that he also thinks it will be "the longest Saw movie" yet.

That statement was made before any runtime was officially locked into place—now, the length is set in stone.

Saw X's Runtime Sets Franchise Record

Lionsgate

Thanks to confirmation from Lionsgate in Saw X's press project profile, the upcoming movie is officially set to be the longest movie the franchise has ever released.

The tenth entry will clock in at a whopping 1 hour, 58 minutes, coming with a runtime that outdoes any other Saw movie by at least 11 minutes.

For comparison, here are the runtimes for the previous nine installments:

Saw — 1 hour, 43 minutes

— 1 hour, 43 minutes Saw II — 1 hour, 33 minutes

— 1 hour, 33 minutes Saw III — 1 hour, 47 minutes

— 1 hour, 47 minutes Saw IV — 1 hour, 32 minutes

1 hour, 32 minutes Saw V — 1 hour, 32 minutes

— 1 hour, 32 minutes Saw VI — 1 hour, 31 minutes

1 hour, 31 minutes Saw: The Final Chapter — 1 hour, 31 minutes

— 1 hour, 31 minutes Jigsaw — 1 hour, 32 minutes

— 1 hour, 32 minutes Spiral — 1 hour, 35 minutes

What to Expect in Saw X

With the movie being nearly two hours long, it seems that Jigsaw is planning quite the game for his victims this time around.

For Saw X, the film will head to Mexico—a trip that also marks the first time any entry in the long-running franchise has ever outright confirmed its whereabouts.

Based on the trailer, this looks to be a pretty personal story for Tobin Bell's John Kramer. While trying an experimental procedure in Mexico to cure his cancer, the infamous serial killer is scammed, something the predators will soon regret.

The personal angle of this story likely plays a large role in why Saw X will be the longest installment of the franchise. But how will that length translate to the story being told?

Well, hopefully, the lengthy runtime means that fans might be getting more traps than ever before.

The lengthy movie will also keep the spotlight on John Kramer longer than usual. Producer Oren Koules recently confirmed that Bell's Jigsaw will feature in the film "[more than] the last six or seven movies combined."

Saw X hits theaters on September 29.