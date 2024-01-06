Saw X Movie Streaming Release Date Finally Gets Announced

Saw X's streaming release date and destination service were finally confirmed.

Arriving as the tenth movie in Liongsgate's horror mainstay, Saw X took Tobin Bell's John Kramer, aka Jigsaw, on a trip to Mexico in search of an experimental procedure to cure his advanced cancer.

But alas, the serial killer found himself up to his old tricks and laying a series of deadly traps for the con artists behind it.

When Will Saw X Start Streaming?

Lionsgate

According to a post from When To Stream, Saw X will finally make its streaming debut on Wednesday, March 27 after months of waiting.

As usual for a Lionsgate movie, its streaming service Starz will be the exclusive home for Saw X. The news follows the confirmation of plans to separate the movie studio and streaming service into separate companies.

The release will bring Saw X to streaming around six months (180 days) after it arrived in theaters on September 29. The movie became available for digital purchase on October 20, under a month after its theatrical debut

Should You Watch Saw X?

Saw X arrived as a critical hit, earning Saw's first-ever "Certified Fresh" rating with a franchise-high Rotten Tomatoes score of 80%. Saw X also landed well with fans with an audience score of 89%, once again marking a franchise record.

Reviews praised Saw X as one of the franchise's best movies as it dove deeper than ever into the character of John Kramer, better known as the killer Jigsaw.

The sequel broke the record for the franchise's longest runtime at 1 hour and 58 minutes, while most Saw entries clock in around the 90-minute mark.

It racked up $109.2 million at the global box office, $53.6 million of which was domestic, in a haul that comes in fairly average for a Saw movie.

Saw stands as one of the longest-running horror franchises ever, and, by all accounts, Saw X may be an all-new high, making it well worth the watch for both long-time fans and newcomers to the deadly world.

In terms of the future, Saw 11 has already been announced for a September 29, 2024 release. So now may be the perfect time to start that Saw binge and be ready for Jigsaw's next set of traps and brutal kills.

As Saw X occurs between the first two movies in the franchise, there is only one movie to watch before this one - Saw (2004). That said, for those looking for the authentic release order experience, The Direct has the full breakdown.

Saw X will start streaming on Starz on Friday, March 27.