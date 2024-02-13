Fans are looking ahead to the remaining release dates for Season 4, Episode 7 and Episode 8 of The Chosen before the show begins streaming in full.

Promotional material for The Chosen Season 4 started in early 2024 as the faith-based series - centered around Jesus and his 12 disciples - pushed further into the religious figure's life and teachings.

The first three episodes were scheduled for a theatrical release in the first two weeks of February before Episodes 4-6 follow them over the next two weeks.

[ The Chosen Season 4 Scene Controversy Explained ]

The Chosen's Release Schedule for Season 4, Episode 7

Following The Chosen Season 4's theatrical debut on February 1, the show prepares for its next episode's release date.

With the first six episodes having debuted, Episode 7 will premiere in select theaters starting on Thursday, February 29 along with Episode 8.

When Will Season 4 release in theaters? The confirmed theatrical release schedule for the rest of The Chosen Season 4 (in the U.S. and Canada) can be seen below:

Episode 7: February 29

Episode 8: February 29

Specific dates and showtime information for Season 4, Episode 7 can be seen in the links below:

[ The Chosen Season 4: New Posters for 12 Main Characters Released (Photos) ]

When Will The Chosen Season 4 Begin Streaming?

With only two more episodes remaining in The Chosen's month-long run on the big screen, the next question for fans is when will the show be more easily watchable from the comfort of home?

As confirmed by the series' promotional team, that date will not be officially released until all eight episodes have completed their theatrical stay.

The Chosen's production team remains adamant about keeping the series free for all viewers to watch, which is still the case as host streamer Angel Studios' website is free for all users.

And with the show's theatrical run coming to an end on February's last day, it should only be a matter of time until The Chosen Season 4 takes its place alongside previous seasons for all viewers to enjoy.

The Chosen Season 4, Episode 7 will debut in theaters on Thursday, February 29.