The Chosen Season 4's unprecedented release schedule has been confirmed, along with the various ways fans can watch the show's new season.

In the years since the Christian historical drama debuted in 2019, The Chosen has skyrocketed from a crowd-funded series to one of the top-performing streaming series across multiple platforms, including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

For Season 4, The Chosen looks to become more accessible thanks to a brand-new way audiences can experience the show's next batch of episodes.

The Chosen Season 4's Confirmed Release Schedule

The Chosen

As shared by The Chosen's 130 Agency, all episodes of Season 4 will be released exclusively in theaters, followed by a streaming and television debut.

Due to the New Testament drama's eight-episode season format, Season 4 episodes will be combined into multi-episode blocs for theaters and released throughout February.

When Will Season 4 release in theaters? The confirmed theatrical release schedule of The Chosen Season 4 (in the U.S. and Canada) can be seen below:

Episode 1: February 1

Episode 2: February 1

Episode 3: February 1

Episode 4: February 15

Episode 5: February 15

Episode 6: February 15

Episode 7: February 29

Episode 8: February 29

Episodes 1 and 2 will be released in the UK, Poland, Australia, New Zealand, LATAM, and Brazil on various dates via a consortium of distributors.

When Will Season 4 release on TV? As for when the fourth season will become available for streaming and television viewing, an exact date has yet to be revealed but will occur after the show's theatrical run.

In addition, as evidence of The Chosen becoming more accessible, Lionsgate plans to expand the show to the top platforms in 50 markets by the end of 2024.

There are also extensive efforts to further translate the series.

For instance, The Chosen will be dubbed in more than 50 languages by the end of this year with plans to become the most translated series in the world with over 600 languages subbed or dubbed.

Why The Chosen Season 4 Is Different

It is important to note this is not the first time The Chosen - which follows the everyday lives of Jesus Christ, his disciples, and their friends - has enjoyed a theatrical release.

For instance, a Christmas special titled Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers first premiered in theaters in 2021.

This was followed by Season 3's first two episodes being screened in theaters before their streaming debut, and then the Season 3 finale whose ticket sales crashed the Fathom Events website upon being announced.

However, Season 4 marks the first time an entire season of The Chosen has been exclusively released in theaters.

Not only will it be interesting to see how this full-season, multi-week release schedule performs at the box office, but also how the shared experience a theater provides will impact series fans.

The first three episodes of The Chosen Season 4 arrive in theaters on Thursday, February 1.