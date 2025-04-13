The Chosen Season 6's Release Window Is Now Confirmed — And It's Going To Be a While

While most fans know what awaits in Season 6 of The Chosen, the mystery is when they'll get to see it.

In Season 5 of the global phenomenon, time is winding down as Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) arrives in Jerusalem the events of Holy Week begin to unfold.

But audiences bracing for the coming Crucifixion in Season 6 should be prepared for a longer wait than usual.

Will There Be a Season 6 of The Chosen?

The Direct

According to creator and director Dallas Jenkins, two more seasons of The Chosen are on the way, with Season 6 serving as the hit show's penultimate chapter.

In a previous interview, the showrunner explained how he and The Chosen team "plotted out seven seasons" of the Biblical drama and planned where "we were going from the start."

When Is Season 6 of The Chosen Coming Out?

The Chosen

Recent seasons of The Chosen have been released on a yearly basis. For instance, both Season 4 and Season 5 enjoyed three-part theatrical releases in the Spring of 2024 and now 2025.

However, audiences may have to wait two years between now and when Season 6 arrives.

At ChosenCon 2024 last September, The Chosen announced Season 6 isn't expected to premiere until 2027, but it will be followed by Season 7 in 2028 with both seasons receiving special theatrical releases.

Since Season 6 will be one of the most significant, as well as challenging, seasons of the show yet, coupled with the show's launch of its 5&2 Studios and new slate of spin-offs, the two-year gap makes sense.

Still, fans should note that announcement was made before The Chosen announced its partnership with Amazon Prime Video and prior to news of Amazon MGM Studios working with the series to make Season 6 and 7 global theatrical release events.

The question now is whether Amazon's involvement will change Season 6's release window or if that previously confirmed timeline will hold.

As The Chosen: Last Supper nears the end of its theatrical run and attention turns towards Season 5's streaming debut, new updates are a possibility in the coming months. But for now, fans shouldn't expect to catch Season 6 in theaters until 2027 unless new official confirmation states otherwise.

All episodes of The Chosen Season 5 are playing now in theaters.