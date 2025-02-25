Fans of The Chosen now have a timeline for when Season 5 will be available to stream at home.

After The Chosen: Last Supper wraps its theatrical run, all eight episodes of Season 5 are headed for the show's new exclusive home streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video.

When Does The Chosen Season 5 Release on Amazon Prime?

The Chosen

In a Q&A on Facebook, The Chosen's Dallas Jenkins provided a timeline for when Season 5 begins streaming on Prime Video.

According to the showrunner, The Chosen: Last Supper is currently expected to drop "in early to mid-June:"

"Sometime in early to mid-June, Season 5 will be released on streaming here in the States exclusively on Prime Video."

Similar to Season 4, all eight episodes of The Chosen Season 5 will premiere in theaters in three blocs with Episodes 6-8 making their big screen debut on Thursday, April 10.

Then, for Palm Sunday and Easter Weekend (April 18-20), opportunities will be available for audiences to binge the entire season.

Therefore, if this early to mid-June window holds, fans will only have to wait a little over a month before Season 5 begins streaming on Prime Video.

Dallas Jenkins further noted that Season 5's exclusivity on Prime Video, which is the new home streaming platform for The Chosen and 5&2 Studios' upcoming slate, spans "a little over 90 days:"

"It will be exclusively on Prime Video for a little over 90 days."

Afterward, all episodes of The Chosen: Last Supper will be free to watch on the show's free app.

The Chosen Season 5's Explosive Storyline

As the name suggests, The Chosen: Last Supper will feature the New Testament Last Supper, which wasn't only Jesus' final meal with his followers but also Passover and where he shared new instructions and knowledge.

But that pivotal meal isn't all audiences should expect from the show's new batch of episodes.

And, as the latest trailer revealed, action, emotion, and even politics will be at the forefront as the Pharisees, King Herod, Rome (via Andrew James Allen's younger Pontius Pilate), and Judas work together to remove the threat of Jesus from their midst.

With a whip in hand, Jesus will also "cleanse the Temple" by flipping over the merchants' and corrupt money-changers' tables and drawing more negative attention to himself in Jerusalem where a million Passover pilgrims have gathered.

All leads up to the betrayal of Jesus which sets the stage for The Chosen Season 6 and Jesus' Crucifixion.

Seasons 1-4 of The Chosen are available to stream on the show's free app.