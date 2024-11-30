The Chosen Season 5 Will End With This Major Jesus Event, Confirms Creator

The Chosen's Dallas Jenkins revealed how and when the series' upcoming Season 5 ends.

Coming to theaters in March 2025, The Chosen's creator and director Dallas Jenkins just unveiled Season 5's first teaser trailer, as well as new details about the hit show's next chapter.

The Chosen Season 5's Ending Revealed

The Chosen

In talking with USA Today, series creator Dallas Jenkins discussed The Chosen Season 5's "bittersweet" opening and where in the Biblical timeline this season ends and Season 6 begins:

"We show you the joy of the worship and the triumph of Jesus coming in as the king of the Jews and the son of David. But we also take a moment ― you see this in the teaser ― to get inside Jesus' head and know that it would have been bittersweet. He's looking at people who are worshipping him, some of whom are going to turn on him, so he can never be fully appreciating and enjoying the excitement of the moment when he knows what's coming in five days."

Unlike previous seasons of the grassroots series, Season 5 spans a single week of history, typically known as Holy Week, which involves Palm Sunday, the Last Supper, and The Chosen's particularly "heartbreaking" betrayal.

The Chosen

While fans knew Dallas Jenkins and team were saving the Crucifixion for The Chosen Season 6, the question was when within the chain of Biblical historical events would Season 5 end.

Well, according to Jenkins, the Season 5 finale will conclude just before Jesus is arrested with Season 6 containing the "full gamut of his arrest" and what unfolds in "those next 24 hours:"

“Next season, we'll give you the full gamut of his arrest and what happens over those next 24 hours."

Huge Moments From The Chosen Season 5 Trailer

As expected, the first teaser trailer for The Chosen Season 5 features scenes from the Last Supper, intercut with other Biblical events from Jesus preparing to cleanse the temple to his entrance into Jerusalem.

The latter event is particularly anticipated since it involves Jesus flipping over the tables of the money changers in the temple in what is sure to be a dramatic and action-packed sequence.

Since Season 5 is leading up to the Crucifixion, it is intended to be mch darker than Season 4 and the trailer definitely conveys that.

In addition to shots of a building on fire, soldiers breaking down a door, and a frustrated Pontius Pilate, the trailer also fixes on the emotional and even terrified reactions of Jesus' followers (check out The Chosen's Season 5 cast here).

Perhaps one of the most important moments is a quick shot of Judas (Luke Dimyan) knocking on a door with the Pharisee Shmuel (Shaan Sharma), meaning this may be the moment where Judas will make a deal to betray Jesus.

Check out The Chosen Season 5 theatrical and streaming release schedule here