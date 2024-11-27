The Chosen Season 5 Theater & Streaming Release Plans Confirmed

The Chosen Season 5 is on its way to theaters, and its release plan may be familiar to fans.

Set to release in theaters on April 2025, The Chosen's fifth season is the beginning of the end in that it spans the week leading up to Jesus' Crucifixion in Season 6.

The Chosen Season 5's Theatrical Release Plan

The Chosen

Along with The Chosen Season 5's first teaser trailer debut, USA Today shared new information about how the upcoming season will be released in theaters.

USA Today reported that new episodes will premiere in theaters on March 27, 2025, just in time for Lent and the Easter holidays. Fans can then expect a four-week screening, which will encompass April, with episodes slated to release in three waves.

This is the same theatrical release pattern as The Chosen Season 4's original release schedule. Episodes 1-3 dropped the week of February 1, 2024, followed by Episodes 4-6 on February 15, ending with Episodes 7-8 on February 29.

When Will The Chosen Season 5 Begin Streaming?

According to USA Today, Season 5 of The Chosen will be available to stream later in 2025.

But exactly when in 2025 is difficult to project since The Chosen Season 4's streaming date was delayed due to a legal dispute.

However, before the delay, the hit Bible series claimed Season 4's streaming release would follow its theatrical run with expectations of a quick release.

If this is true of Season 5, fans could expect new episodes of the Jonathan Roumie-led drama to stream in May 2025.

However, Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, and Disney+ subscribers should be aware that The Chosen's fifth season is likely to drop on The Chosen's free app first before becoming available on streaming platforms.

The Chosen Season 5 is expected to premiere in theaters in April 2025.