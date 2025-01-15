Where to Watch The Chosen Season 5 - Theater & Streaming Release Details

Season 5 of The Chosen is headed to the big screen in March 2025 ahead of its anticipated streaming release.

Like Season 4, the fifth season of the Jonathan Roumie-led juggernaut will premiere all eight episodes in theaters in a special three-part release titled The Chosen: Last Supper, which begins with Jesus' arrival in Jerusalem and ends with events leading up to Jesus' arrest.

When Is The Chosen Season 5 Coming Out In Theaters? How to Watch

The Chosen

According to Variety, Season 5 of The Chosen (aka The Chosen: Last Supper) debut in theaters in a special three-part release beginning March 27, 2025, and leading up to Easter 2025.

In the U.S., Episodes 1-2 will arrive in theaters on March 27, Episodes 3-5 will follow beginning April 3, and Episodes 6-8 will premiere on April 10.

Forty additional territories, including Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, the Philippines, and more will be able to see The Chosen: Last Supper in theaters on April 10 (find out what Dallas Jenkins said about the Olympics Last Supper controversy here).

For specific dates and showtime info regarding The Chosen: Last Supper's theatrical run, check the links below:

Part 1 - March 27

Part 2 - April 3

Part 3 - April 10

Season 5 of The Chosen will make its streaming debut later in 2025.

When Will The Chosen Season 5 Begin Streaming?

Even though The Chosen has yet to provide a streaming release date for Season 5, Season 4's original streaming release strategy may hold the answer.

Before the 2024 delay, new episodes of The Chosen Season 4 were expected to begin streaming a few weeks after the show's theatrical run concluded.

If The Chosen: Last Supper follows Season 4's release strategy, Season 5 episodes could become available on the show's free app as early as May or June.

But it is important to note that the show typically releases new episodes on The Chosen app first and for an exclusive run before the season becomes available on other streaming services and platforms.

In addition, 2025 is the first year more than one series under The Chosen banner will be released, beginning with The Chosen Adventures, an animated series featuring characters and voice talent from the show.

According to the release order of The Chosen's upcoming spin-off shows, The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls should be next on the docket. Fans of the hit historical drama should expect further details about The Chosen: Last Supper and its streaming timeline as its theatrical debut approaches.

Seasons 1-4 of The Chosen is available to stream on The Chosen's free app; Season 5 is set to arrive in theaters in March 2025.