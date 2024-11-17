The Chosen creator Dallas Jenkins recently revealed when new spin-off shows such as The Book of Moses and Joseph will be released.

In September, Dallas Jenkins announced that a slate of upcoming spin-offs of The Chosen were in development and would be released sometime in the coming years.

However, The Chosen is still ongoing, with Season 5 set to premiere in April 2025, leaving many fans wondering exactly when the spin-offs will go into production and then be released.

Dallas Jenkins Confirms Release Order of Upcoming The Chosen Spin-Offs

The Chosen

In an exclusive interview with The Direct while promoting his new film, The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, The Chosen creator and writer Dallas Jenkins was asked about some of the major upcoming spin-off shows that will complement The Chosen.

As announced at ChosenCon, the next project on the slate is an animated series titled The Chosen Adventures (which will be released in 2025), followed by The Chosen in the Wild.

However, in the interview, Jenkins announced that next up after that would be the "Joseph limited series" that will "come out probably before Season 7 of The Chosen:"

"So right now, we're finishing up the final couple seasons of the current 'Chosen.' We've got a 'Joseph' limited series that we're developing as a script that would come out probably before season seven of 'The Chosen.'"

Jenkins then revealed that The Chosen Season 7 would be released, and then another three-season series titled The Book of Moses "will come out probably about a year or so after The Chosen is done:"

"And then I'm going to take a nap for about six months, and then when I wake up, I'm going to be getting into 'The Book of Moses,' and that's the show that we want to do next. So that's going to be a three season show that we're excited about. It's a ways off. I've still got a Jesus show to to concentrate on, but I do want to do that show that will come out probably about a year or so after 'The Chosen' is done."

What Is the Release Order of Every New Chosen Spin-Off?

With Jenkins revealing that Joseph would be released before The Chosen ends and Moses would begin "about a year" after the final season of the flagship show, fans now have a good idea of the order each show will come out in.

The first installment up on the list would definitely be The Chosen Season 5, which will premiere in April 2025, followed by The Chosen Adventures and then The Chosen in the Wild.

After that, Season 6 of The Chosen will likely be released, and then the one-season Joseph limited series.

Following Joseph will be The Chosen Season 7 (which will end the show altogether), and then fans will get the opportunity to see at least the first season of The Book of Moses.

It is unclear if The Acts of the Apostles will begin while The Book of Moses is still in the midst of its three seasons or if it will not come out until the latter is completely finished, but, according to Jenkins, it will be the last of the recently announced shows to premiere (sometime after The Book of Moses Season 1).

The Chosen Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on The Chosen's official app, Peacock, and Prime Video, and Season 5 will be released sometime in April 2025.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is currently playing in theaters.

Check here to read more about The Best Christmas Pageant Ever from Jenkins and stars Judy Greer and Pete Holmes.