The Chosen Season 5 Reveals Official Release Window

The Chosen's Dallas Jenkins just announced when and where fans can watch Season 5 first.

Unlike previous seasons, The Chosen Season 5 will cover a single week of events, such as Palm Sunday, the Last Supper, and a particularly "heartbreaking" betrayal.

The Chosen Season 5 to Release In Spring 2025

The Chosen

On a Sunday, October 27 live stream, The Chosen's director and showrunner announced Season 5 will debut in theaters in "early April 2025" and through the Easter holidays:

"It is coming to you early April 2025. I don't exactly if it's the first or second week just yet. We're working out the details. But it will be early April."

Similar to Season 4's release, the new season will enjoy an exclusive theatrical run before it arrives on streaming and The Chosen's free app.

Jenkins also revealed fans will have the chance to "spend an entire day watching the entire season" during the theatrical release, in addition to other options, such as watching episode blocs:

"You will have a chance during the theatrical release to, at some point if you want, spend an entire day watching the entire season. So we have more details to come out to you about how we're releasing all these episodes."

An April debut is a little later than previous theatrical releases from the series.

For reference, Season 4 first premiered in theaters in February 2024 before returning to the big screen in March for Easter. In addition, the first two episodes of The Chosen Season 3 first screened in November of 2022, followed by the season finale in February of 2023.

The Chosen's Crowded 2025 Schedule

If Season 5 of The Chosen follows the same release strategy as Season 4 (prior to the delay), new episodes could begin streaming a few weeks after their theatrical run concludes.

This would mean Season 5 episodes could drop The Chosen's free app as early as May or early June of 2025.

But that's not all the hit series - and its newly branded 5&2 Studios - have in store for the coming year.

In September 2024, The Chosen announced new shows and spin-offs, including an animated series featuring characters and voice talent from The Chosen.

Since The Chosen Adventures is scheduled to debut in 2025, but has yet to receive a release window, it's likely that the new family-friendly show will arrive after Season 5.

The Chosen Season 5 arrives in theaters in April 2025.

Seasons 1-3 of The Chosen are streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on the show's free app, Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video.