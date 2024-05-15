Fans of The Chosen have a confirmed release window for when they can stream Season 4 at home.

The original plan for the latest season of the hit Bible TV series was for all eight episodes to be released theatrically before arriving on streaming.

However, following Season 4's exclusive big-screen run, legal issues delayed the season's streaming debut.

When To Expect The Chosen Season 4's Release

The Chosen

During a live stream on April 21, The Chosen's director and showrunner Dallas Jenkins, confirmed Season 4 will begin streaming "within the next four to seven weeks."

Since that update was announced a few weeks prior, at the time of writing, Season 4 of the first-ever TV series about Jesus and his followers could be released as early as next week or, at the latest, mid-June.

According to Jenkins, fans will receive an in-advance warning ahead of Season 4's streaming debut likely via a live stream.

While the waiting game is almost over, not all members of The Chosen's viewing audience have followed the Biblical example of patience.

Not only has the show received complaints about the delay, but some individuals online have publically expressed their frustration, and The Chosen is aware.

In fact, the show's X account (formerly Twitter) recently replied to a post calling for the show to be boycotted over the delay.

In addition to a GIF of Jonathan Roumie's Jesus, the show posted the following comment:

"Starting a boycott on a Friday sounds like a fun way to kick off your weekend."

Where Fans Can Watch The Chosen Season 4

While The Chosen is available on various streaming platforms, and most recently Disney+, Season 4 may not drop on those services right away.

New episodes of previous seasons typically premiered via YouTube and Facebook live stream and then on The Chosen's free streaming app.

Since Jenkins has already confirmed a two-episode per week drop plan, and likely on Sundays and Thursdays, it sounds like the series intends to follow its previous release model.

Fans should expect to hear an official release date announcement for The Chosen Season 4 in the coming days.

Seasons 1-3 of The Chosen are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and for free on The Chosen app.

