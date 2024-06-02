Where to Watch The Chosen Season 4 for Free - Streaming App Details

The Chosen Season 4 finally has a release schedule and will be free for fans to stream.

In February, all eight episodes of the hit historical drama's fourth season premiered in theaters with plans to drop on streaming soon after.

While a legal dispute delayed the season's home debut, Season 4 of The Chosen is now headed to streaming and audiences can watch without cost beginning Sunday, June 2.

How to Watch The Chosen Season 4 for Free

The Chosen app

Before premiering on other platforms later this year, each episode of The Chosen Season 4 will debut via global live stream on social media and The Chosen's free app.

Episode 1's live stream begins on Sunday, June 2 at 7 p.m. ET while Episode 2 is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, June 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

New episodes will follow the same release schedule, premiering at 7:30 p.m. on Sundays and 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays for the next four weeks.

Following each live stream, Season 4 episodes will be exclusive to The Chosen app until a later date.

Fans can join the Season 4 episode live streams on The Chosen app, as well as YouTube, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), and Facebook.

The Chosen's Future Schedule & Bonus Content

It's important to note that Season 4 episodes of The Chosen will not be available to stream on platforms such as Disney+, Peacock, Amazon Prime Video, etc. for the time being.

While that's expected to change, no confirmed release date has been given.

But again, this isn't a barrier for audiences to view the new season as no cost or subscription is required to watch through the show's app or via its social media platforms.

In addition, the season's live streams will be accompanied by updates, cast interviews, and even merchandise discounts.

For instance, Episode 1's live stream is set to feature an interview with David Amito, the actor playing John the Baptizer. Fans will also get a Season 5 filming update from The Chosen's director and showrunner, Dallas Jenkins.

Following the stream, and on The Chosen app exclusively, will be an aftershow with special guests, including Noah James who plays Andrew, and the show's writers.

The Chosen app is free to download and available on various streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, and Android.

Seasons 1-3 of The Chosen are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and for free on The Chosen app. Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.

Episode 1 of Season 4 premieres online at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 2.

