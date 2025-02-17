The Chosen Season 5 Gets Huge Streaming Release Announcement

The "Chosen Universe" has found a home streaming service, and fans looking to stream The Chosen Season 5 first will need to subscribe.

The Chosen Season 5's New Streaming Home

The Chosen

While Season 5 of The Chosen is headed to theaters on March 27, the series just changed how audiences watch from home, as well as the global phenomenon's future.

During The Chosen's February 16 live stream, series creator and director Dallas Jenkins announced Amazon Prime Video is now the exclusive third-party streaming home for The Chosen and its future slate of projects from 5&2 Studios.

Previously, The Chosen has been available on various platforms, including Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, Netflix, and The CW.

Not only does the show's exclusivity with Prime Video further legitimize the grassroots juggernaut, but the partnership means licensing fees, resources, and marketing from Prime, as well as the platform helping to finance the show's upcoming spin-offs.

In addition, Amazon MGM Studios will also work with The Chosen for global theatrical release events, including Season 6 (which Dallas Jenkins has been warning audiences about).

The biggest change for fans is Prime Video" 's new 90-day exclusive access to The Chosen Season 5 following its theatrical run and before it drops on The Chosen's free app.

This is a first as previous seasons have always been released on the app before dropping on various platforms.

Why Fans of The Chosen Shouldn't Panic

Through the years, The Chosen's Dallas Jenkins has always vowed the show would remain free to watch, and he and his team would maintain creative control.

While it's true that Amazon is now in partnership with The Chosen, Jenkins maintains that his promise still stands.

Amazingly, Prime Video executives Traci Blackwell and Vernon Sanders pursued The Chosen for their platform.

And, Prime Video agreed to the limited 90-day exclusive window, the show still being free on the app, and Jenkins and 5&2 Studios' maintaining total creative control.

The only major impact on consumers is those looking to stream new seasons for free will have to wait 90 days after episodes leave theaters, and those who stream on other major platforms will now only have Prime Video as an option.

Moving forward, it will be fascinating to see how Amazon markets The Chosen and whether the show's audience continues to skyrocket, as well as how Seasons 6 and 7's theatrical impact with Amazon MGM.

Seasons 1-4 of The Chosen are available to stream on show's free app.