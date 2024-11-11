The Chosen Is Leaving Netflix - Here's Where You Can Still Watch It

Fans of The Chosen will soon have fewer options for how to stream the juggernaut series.

Dallas Jenkins' multi-season series about the ministry of Jesus and his disciples is one of the most-watched series in the world due to its relatable and authentic approach. But after streaming on Netflix for more than a year, The Chosen is now set to leave the platform in November.

When Is The Chosen Leaving Netflix?

The Chosen

The Chosen is one of the shows leaving Netflix in November, specifically on Saturday, November 23.

Therefore, November 22 will be the last day subscribers can stream the show. Still, it's worth noting that, unlike other platforms, Netflix has only ever offered Season 1.

Given the show's popularity and the release of its fourth season earlier this year, as well as a new slate of The Chosen spin-offs and sequels on the way, the lack of additional seasons on the streaming giant has been surprising.

Where Fans Can Still Watch The Chosen

Since The Chosen is a grassroots-funded show, it's not exclusive or limited to a certain streamer.

In the U.S., all four seasons of The Chosen, including the latest Season 4, are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Prime Video, and The CW.

Meanwhile, Disney+ and Hulu subscribers still have access to Seasons 1-3.

But for Netflix viewers without a subscription to other streaming services, one of the best ways to watch all four seasons of The Chosen is through the show's free app.

It's worth noting that three more seasons of the Jonathan Roumie-led series are still on the way. Dallas Jenkins recently revealed The Chosen Season 5's official release window and where audiences can watch it in 2025.

Seasons 1-3 of The Chosen are available on Disney+ and Hulu; Seasons 1-4 are streaming now on Amazon Prime Video, Peacock, and The CW.