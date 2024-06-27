The Chosen Season 4 Announces Amazon Prime Video Streaming Release Date

Season 4 of The Chosen is on its way to Amazon Prime Video.

Since June 2, the fourth season of the wildly popular Biblical drama has been releasing episodes "twice a week" on the show's social media and The Chosen's free app.

With the Season 4 finale now premiering on Sunday, June 30, news of when the latest season arrives on Amazon Prime Video has been revealed.

The Chosen

In an announcement shared with The Direct, Season 4 of The Chosen will be available on Amazon Prime Video beginning Monday, July 1.

The previous three seasons of the Jonathan Roumie-led show are already streaming on the platform.

This July 1st date is actually earlier than expected since Dallas Jenkins, The Chosen's director and showrunner, previously anticipated a "60 day or a 90 window" before Season 4 would drop on streaming platforms.

This news also means the new seasons will be on a platform less than 24 hours after the finale streams on The Chosen's app and social media channels.

The Chosen's Future on Streaming

Just when Season 4 will arrive on other platforms that stream The Chosen, such as Disney+, Hulu, and Peacock, is currently unknown.

But when discussing streaming release windows, Dallas Jenkins referenced a potential "exclusive relationship with a streamer:"

"But we're also in discussions about potentially an exclusive relationship with a streamer where future seasons could be available solely not only on 'The Chosen' app but in that other streaming platform after that first window. Or potentially in their own first window."

Since that particular streamer is unknown, which platforms receive the new season, and when they release it, could indicate who might work exclusively with The Chosen moving forward.

With Season 4 coming to an end, and Season 5 well into production, perhaps The Chosen will have more information to share in the coming weeks.

Episode 8 of The Chosen premieres on Sunday, June 30 at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube, The Chosen's free app, and the show's social media platforms.

Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Peacock. Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.

