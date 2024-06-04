The Chosen: Here's Why Herodias Wanted John Dead

With The Chosen Season 4 finally available to stream, many are questioning why Herodias called for the death of one of the show's major characters.

The Chosen Season 4 went through a bit of a rough patch after its theatrical release due to a legal dispute between the show and Angel Studios.

However, now that it is all sorted out, fans can stream Season 4 in its entirety on the app.

Herodias' Plan for John the Baptist's Death

Herodias in The Chosen

In the Season 4 premiere of The Chosen, one of the show's central characters, David Amito's John the Baptizer (or John the Baptist), was killed by Herod Antipas.

However, despite being such an important character, he was killed off rather quickly and unexpectedly, so many are questioning how it all came to pass.

As viewers saw in the premiere, Herodias, who is Herod's wife, was training her daughter, Salome, to dance.

While this may seem innocent enough, Herodias had a greater and more sinister plan working all along.

She knew that if the performance was perfect and pleased Herod enough, he would grant Salome absolutely anything she wanted.

At this point in the show, and in biblical history, Herodias was publicly furious with John the Baptist since he had continually spoken out against her marriage to Herod.

Before Herod and Herodias were wed, Herodias was married to Herod's brother, Philip. At some point, Herodias divorced Philip and then married Herod, leaving John the Baptist to publicly speak out against the marriage since he claimed it was wrong under Mosaic law.

In the Bible, Herodias wanted John killed, but Herod would not grant her wish because he was fearful of John and was afraid of what would happen to him if he killed such a religious figure.

So, both in the Bible and in The Chosen Season 4, Salome danced for Herod and he was so drunk that he was put into a trance by her, leading him to grant anything she wanted.

Knowing her mother's wishes, Salome asked Herod for the head of John the Baptist, to which he agreed. Therefore, John was brought forth to an execution room and beheaded, with his severed head then delivered to Herodias on a platter.

However, just before his death, a powerful scene featured John thanking God before he was killed, and claiming that he would soon join the Wedding Supper of the Lamb after his death.

In the episode, Jesus was informed of John the Baptist's death, which upset and saddened him, seeing as how the two were close and related by blood (Jesus and John were first cousins through their mothers who were sisters).

