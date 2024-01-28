Season 4 of The Chosen is set to bring back all of its main characters with a cast led by actor Jonathan Roumie.

The Chosen will officially return on February 1, but Season 4 is taking a different release strategy than past installments.

Continuing the story of Jesus Christ and picking up right after the end of Season 3, every episode of Season 4 will be available to watch in theaters, beginning with Episodes 1-3 premiering February 1-14, Episodes 4-6 following from February 15-28, and then Episodes 7-8 being made available starting February 29.

Every Main Actor & Character in The Chosen Season 4

Jonathan Roumie - Jesus Christ

The Chosen

Jonathan Roumie's Jesus Christ is the central focus of The Chosen. The TV show centers around Jesus' everyday life with his followers as he makes his way to Jerusalem healing the sick and performing other miracles such as casting out demons and making the lame walk.

Roumie is also known for his work in Jesus Revolution and Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again.

Shahar Isaac - Simon Peter

The Chosen

Simon Peter is one of the most devout followers of Jesus both in the Holy Bible and in The Chosen. Played by actor Shahar Isaac, Simon began the show as a fisherman in debt to Rome before witnessing Jesus perform a miracle, which made Simon follow the Messiah. The character is also one of Jesus' 12 disciples.

Isaac can also be seen in The Good Fight and Madam Secretary.

Paras Patel - Matthew

The Chosen

Paras Patel's Matthew is also a disciple and loyal follower of Jesus in The Chosen. Once a tax collector, Matthew was not well-liked by many characters in the series. However, after proving himself and becoming close with Jesus and his other followers, Matthew was welcomed in and even reconnected with his estranged parents.

Since the beginning of Season 1, Matthew has been documenting the works and teachings of Jesus, which will likely later go on to become the Book of Matthew, a prominent book in the New Testament of the Bible.

Patel is also known for his roles in The DUFF and Nashville.

Elizabeth Tabish - Mary Magdalene

The Chosen

Mary Magdalene is one of Jesus' longest-running followers in The Chosen. In the first episode of the series, she was possessed by several demons that Jesus eventually cast out. Mary Magdalene chose to go with him after seeing what he did and who he was.

Tabish recently warned fans that some of the upcoming episodes will be "painful" to watch, teasing that Season 4 will include a lot of emotional moments.

Tabish also played in The Shift and The Son.

Noah James - Andrew

The Chosen

Andrew is played by actor Noah James and is the brother of Simon Peter. He is also one of Jesus' disciples and spent part of Season 1 trying to tell Simon that Jesus is the Messiah. Andrew was also a student of John the Baptist and, like Simon, a fisherman.

James is also known for Shameless and Game Shakers.

George H. Xanthis - John

The Chosen

John is another one of the twelve disciples and is played by actor George H. Xanthis. He was also a fisherman before following Jesus and finally met the Messiah alongside Simon after he spent an entire night not catching any fish.

John is the brother of Big James and the son of Zebedee and will later go on to be known as John the Revelator, the author of the Book of Revelation. He will also write the Gospel of John and the three Epistles of John in the Bible.

Xanthis is also credited in Syd2030 and Open Slather.

Abe Bueno-Jallad – Big James

The Chosen

Abe Bueno-Jallad's Big James, also known as James the Great, is another disciple of Jesus and the brother of John.

Big James spent a lot of time in the show serving Jesus and traveling with him and was one of the main people to organize the crowd for Jesus' Sermon on the Mount.

Bueno-Jallad is the third actor to portray Big James in The Chosen, and the actor is also known for his roles in Lethal Weapon and Transcendence.

Jordan Walker Ross - Little James

The Chosen

Jordan Walker Ross' Little James is yet another one of the twelve disciples and has been in the show since Episode 2 of Season 1, making him one of The Chosen's most-tenured characters.

Ross suffers from scoliosis and cerebral palsy in real life, but The Chosen writer and director Dallas Jenkins decided to write the actor's character to have a physical disability as well.

Throughout the show, the character's disability and Ross' acting have allowed for some of the most powerful moments to take place. One scene, in particular, featured Jesus talking to Little James about how no matter what someone deals with or how much or little they are able to physically do, they still have as great a purpose as everyone else.

Ross is also known for 1883 and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Giavani Cairo – Thaddeus

The Chosen

Thaddeus is played by actor Giavani Cairo and is another disciple of Jesus. Like Little James, the character has been a vital part of the show since the second episode.

Thaddeus formerly worked as a stonemason and was recruited by Jesus after he heard one of the Messiah's teachings. Jesus told him that he was building a kingdom stronger than any type of stone, which led to Thaddeus following him.

Cairo is also credited in 9-1-1: Lone Star and Doom Patrol.

Joey Vahedi - Thomas

The Chosen

Joey Vahedi's Thomas was first introduced in Season 1, but only made one appearance in that installment. The actor became a series regular in Season 2 when he began to follow Jesus.

In Season 3, Thomas planned to get married to Ramah, which could potentially take place in Season 4.

Vahedi is also known for his work in Lucifer and NCIS: New Orleans.

Alaa Safi – Simon the Zealot

The Chosen

Alaa Safi's Simon the Zealot, also known as just Zee, was a former Zealot who is now a follower and disciple of Jesus. His brother was lame at the pool of Bethesda, and after Jesus healed him, that is when Simon the Zealot came to follow Jesus.

Safi can also be seen in The Mauritanian and Doctor Strange.

Austin Reed Alleman – Nathanael

The Chosen

Nathanael is played by Austin Reed Alleman and also goes by the name Bartholomew in the Bible. He is another one of the twelve disciples but wasn't introduced in The Chosen until Season 2.

The character was born in Bethesda and went on to be an architect before meeting Jesus.

Alleman is also credited in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Mr. Robot.

Reza Diako - Philip

The Chosen

Like Nathanael, Philip didn't appear in The Chosen until Season 2. Philip was formerly a student of John the Baptist but is now a follower and disciple of Jesus Christ. However, Reza Diako has not yet been featured in the show yet, as the role of Philip was recast for Season 4.

Diako is best known for his roles in Tehran and The Covenant.

Vanessa Benavente – Mother Mary

The Chosen

Vanessa Benavente portrays Mother Mary in The Chosen. Not to be confused with Mary Magdalene, Mother Mary (also known as Virgin Mary) is the mother of Jesus Christ.

Benavente has also appeared in At the Gates and Hold for Applause.

Yasmine Al-Bustami – Ramah

The Chosen

Yasmine Al-Bustami's Ramah was also introduced in Season 1 but didn't become a series regular until Season 2.

However, she is now a devout follower of Jesus and helps him with his ministry. She plans to marry Thomas.

Al-Bustami is best known for her roles in Nashville and The Originals.

Luke Dimyan – Judas

The Chosen

During Season 3, Luke Dimyan's Judas is a disciple of Jesus Christ, but that is all about to change.

Viewers familiar with Jesus' life will know that Judas will soon betray Jesus for 30 pieces of silver, an action that will directly lead to the Crucifixion of Christ.

Dimyan is known for his roles in Home Invasion and Better Things.

Lara Silva – Eden

The Chosen

Lara Silva's Eden is the wife of Simon Peter in The Chosen. Simon and Eden's marriage has often been a central plot point in the show regarding Simon's character, and viewers have been able to witness its ups and downs throughout the series' three seasons.

Silva is also credited in Dynasty, Queen of the South, and Divine Influencer.

Amber Shana Williams – Tamar

The Chosen

Amber Shana Williams' Tamar hasn't been present in as many episodes as some of the other main characters, but she is still a major part of Jesus' ministry.

Tamar is Ethiopian and is a friend of the paralytic man that Jesus healed.

Williams is also known for her roles in Nacho and Lullaby.

Kirk B.R. Woller - Gaius

The Chosen

Kirk B.R. Woller's Gaius has been a major character in The Chosen since Season 1. Gaius is one of a handful of main characters not mentioned in the Bible, but many fans believe that he is based on an unnamed Roman soldier who is mentioned.

Woller is also known for his roles in Flightplan, The X-Files, and Poseidon.

Shaan Sharma - Shmuel

The Chosen

Shmuel is one of the Pharisees in Capernaum who studied under Nicodemus. Played by Shaan Sharma, the character first appeared early on in Season 1.

Sharma also played in 9-1-1: Lone Star and Grey's Anatomy.

Ivan Jasso- Yussif

The Chosen

Ivan Jasso's Yussif is another one of the Pharisees in Capernaum. He works closely with Shmuel and even though the Pharisees often speak out against Jesus' teachings, Yussif actually does the opposite and may even come to follow Jesus.

Jasso is also known for his roles in The Boy and the Beast, Echo 3, and The Son.

Wasim No'mani - Yanni

The Chosen

Like Yussif, Yanni is also a colleague of Shmuel. Played by Wasim No'mani, Yanni is a Pharisee in Jerusalem.

No'mani can also be seen in SEAL Team and My Haunted House.

Alessandro Colla - Jairus

The Chosen

Alessandro Colla’s Jairus is another Pharisee in The Chosen, and even though the Pharisees are against Jesus and his teachings, Jesus healed Jairus’ daughter.

Colla is also known for his roles in Vendetta and Lemmings.

Elijah Alexander - Atticus

The Chosen

Elijah Alexander’s Atticus first debuted in Season 2 of The Chosen. He is an investigator for the Roman army and works closely with Gaius and Quintus.

Alexander was also in Mr. and Mrs. Smith and Awake.

Nick Shakoour - Zebedee

The Chosen

Zebedee is a prominent figure in The Chosen and is played by Nick Shakoour. The character is a fisherman and is the father of John and Big James. He first appeared in Episode 4 of Season 1.

Shakoour is also known for his roles in State of Affairs and Hawaii Five-O.

Demetrius Troy - Lazarus

The Chosen

Demetrius Troy’s Lazarus is one of Jesus’ closest friends in The Chosen. Many fans are expecting Lazarus to die in Season 4, but they shouldn’t worry because he will only be gone a few days before Jesus resurrects him.

Troy is also known for Station Eleven and Utopia.

Anne Beyer - Shula

The Chosen

Anne Beyer portrays Shula, a blind woman from Capernaum in The Chosen. She began to follow Jesus with her friend, Barnaby, after Jesus healed their friend, Mary Magdalene, from unclean spirits.

However, Jesus also ended up healing Shula as well, curing her blindness in Episode 6 of Season 3.

Beyer is best known for her roles in S.W.A.T. and For All Mankind.

Aalok Mehta - Barnaby

The Chosen

As previously mentioned, Aalok Mehta's Barnaby is a close friend of Shula and another follower of Jesus. He is crippled and many fans have taken a particular interest in his and Shula's story and friendship.

Like Shula, Jesus also healed Barnaby as well.

Mehta also appeared in 30 Rock, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Bones.

Brandon Potter - Quintus

The Chosen

Brandon Potter's Quintus is yet another character who has played a major role in The Chosen since Season 1. Quintus is a Roman magistrate in Capernaum and the Praetor of Galilee.

Potter can also be seen in One Piece Film: Red and Little Woods.

David Amito - John the Baptist

The Chosen

John the Baptist is one of the most well-known figures in Christian history. His character in The Chosen, portrayed by David Amito, is also known as John the Baptizer because of how he baptizes people in the Jordan River.

It is also important to note that John the Baptist is Jesus' second cousin, as John and Jesus' mothers are first cousins.

Many fans expect John the Baptist's brutal death to be depicted in an emotional manner during Season 4. In the Bible, John's head was served on a platter to Salome, the daughter of Herodias.

Amito is best known for his roles in Antrum: The Deadliest Film Ever Made and Stress Position.

Paul Ben-Victor - King Herod

Vinyl

King Herod is the ruler of Galilee in The Chosen and will be played by Paul Ben-Victor in Season 4. His upcoming appearance will be the first time he has been featured in the series.

In the Bible, Herod controversially divorced his wife, Phasaelis, so that he could marry his half-brother's wife, Herodias. This directly led to Herodias wanting John the Baptist to be killed.

Ben-Victor is also known for his roles in The Wire, The Irishman, and Get Hard.

Season 4 of The Chosen premieres in theaters on February 1.