The Chosen: The Last Supper (Season 5) brings back most of its core actors, led by Jonathan Roumie as Jesus alongside other fan-favorite stars Shahar Isaac, Paras Patel, and Elizabeth Tabish.

Created by Dallas Jenkins, the new season of the trending biblical series revolves around the show's version of the Holy Week, beginning with Jesus' highly-celebrated arrival in Jerusalem before ending with His arrest in the Garden of Gethsemane.

The Chosen Season 5 Cast Guide: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Jonathan Roumie – Jesus

Jonathan Roumie

Jonathan Roumie returns to lead the cast of The Chosen Season 5 as Jesus, the Messiah and the son of God.

In a bittersweet moment, Jesus is well aware of what's to come for him, which is his looming death as Season 5 chronicles the events that will eventually lead to his crucifixion.

Roumie has over 60 credits to his name, including roles in Chicago Med, Jesus Revolution, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Shahar Isaac – Simon

Shahar Isaac

Returning to the world of The Chosen is Shahar Isaac as Simon, a member of Jesus' 12 loyal disciples who bears witness to the arrival of Jesus in Jerusalem and took part in The Last Supper.

Fans may recognize Isaac for his role as Zev Beker in The Good Fight. The actor also appeared in Madam Secretary, Price for Freedom, and Person of Interest.

Paras Patel – Matthew

Paras Patel

After being part of the cast of The Chosen Season 4, Paras Patel reprises his role as Matthew, a disciple and loyal follower of Jesus. He is also a former tax collector in Capernaum.

In Season 5, Episode 1, when Jesus tells the apostles what is about to happen to him (his arrest and death), Matthew replies with a simple thank you, mainly being grateful for everything that he did while they are together.

Patel can be seen in The Shift, Jesus Revolution, and For the People.

Elizabeth Tabish – Mary Magdalene

Elizabeth Tabish

As one of Jesus' longtime followers, Mary Magdalene (played by Elizabeth Tabish) returns in The Chosen Season 5.

Mary Magdalene will continue to serve Jesus' ministry when new episodes return, sharing stories of how good the son of God is to the people.

Tabish also starred in The Shift, Panic, and Honor Among Thieves.

Noah James – Andrew

Noah James

Noah James is back as Andrew, Simon Peter's brother, in The Chosen Season 5.

As a former fisherman in Capernaum, Andrew eventually becomes one of the 12 apostles of Jesus. He stands by his side as he joins The Last Supper with the other disciples.

James is best known for his roles in Shameless, Game Shakers, and S.W.A.T.

George H. Xanthis – John

George H. Xanthis

The Chosen breakout star George H. Xanthis returns as John, one of the 12 disciples, in Season 5.

Being part of Jesus' inner circle means that John will do whatever it takes to protect the son of God, which is why he even pulled a knife when Rabbi Zebadiah arrives to visit Jesus in Season 5, Episode 1.

Xanthis' notable credits include Syd2030, Open Slather, and Deep Water.

Abe Martel – Big James

Abe Martel

Abe Martel portrays Big James in The Chosen Season 5, another one of Jesus' loyal disciples and John's brother.

As Jesus' arrest looms, Big James and the other disciples vow to stay by his side until his final moments.

Martel can be seen in Syd2030 and Open Slather.

Jordan Walker Ross – Little James

Jordan Walker Ross

Jordan Walker Ross portrays James the Great, another disciple of Jesus and the brother of John.

Walker Ross is known for his roles in 1883, The Shift, and Shadow Creek.

Giavanni Cairo – Thaddeus

Giavanni Cairo

Portraying another loyal disciple of Jesus in The Chosen Season 5 is Giavanni Cairo's Thaddeus. He is James' son who also worked as a stonemason in Bethsaida.

Cairo is also credited in 9-1-1: Lone Star and Doom Patrol.

Joey Vahedi – Thomas

Joey Vahedi

Joey Vahedi portrays Thomas in The Chosen Season 5.

In Season 5, Episode 1, Thomas is another apostle who warns Peter to be cautious of his plans of preaching due to the massive opposition of the masses against Jesus in Jerusalem.

Vahedi's notable credits include Lucifer, NCIS: New Orleans, and Masters of Sex.

Alaa Safi – Simon the Zealot

Alaa Safi

After Jesus healed him, Simon the Zealot vows to be loyal to Jesus as one of his disciples. The character is played on-screen by Alaa Safi.

In the Season 4 finale, Simon and Matthew were tasked by Jesus to "borrow" a donkey for him to ride on as they travel to Jerusalem.

Safi is known for his roles in Chinese Zodiac, Doctor Strange, and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Reza Diako – Philip

Reza Diako

Reza Diako is back as Philip, a former student of John the Baptist who pledges his loyalty to Jesus after becoming a believer of his teachings.

Barrigas has credits in Criminal Minds, Six, and The Big Bang Theory.

Austin Reed Alleman – Nathanael

Austin Reed Alleman

Nathanael (who is also Bartholomew in the Bible) is yet another loyal disciple of Jesus in The Chosen. The character is portrayed on-screen by Austin Reed Alleman.

Alleman has credits in Mr. Robot and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Vanessa Benavente – Mother Mary

Vanessa Benavente

Mother Mary, the mother of Jesus Christ, returns in The Chosen Season 5.

Season 5 sees Mary still being scared about her son's impending death, but Jesus assures her that he will be okay.

Vanessa Benavente portrays the character, whose past credits include Griselda, Your Iron Lady, and Discover Indie Film.

Yasmine Al-Bustami – Ramah

Yasmine Al-Bustami

Yasmine Al-Bustami returns as Ramah, Thomas' wife and a devoted follower of Jesus.

Al-Bustami has credits in The Originals and Nashville.

Luke Dimyan – Judas Iscariot

Luke Dimyan

As one of the most important characters in The Chosen Season 5, Luke Dimyan makes his presence felt as Judas Iscariot.

Many would recognize Judas as the one who betrayed Jesus which eventually led to the Messiah's arrest and crucifixion.

Dimyan's other prominent roles include playing Zeb Miller in Home Invasion and Jukes in Table Read Podcast.

Lara Silva – Eden

Lara Silva

Lara Silva returns as Eden, Simon Peter's wife who is also part of Jesus' journey back to Jerusalem.

Silva previously appeared in Dynasty, Queen of the South, and Divine Influencer.

Amber Shana Williams – Tamar

Amber Shana Williams

Tamar (played by Amber Shana Williams) is an Ethopian woman who is close friends with Mary Magdalene.

In Season 5, Episode 1, Tamar advises Yussif to join the disciples in the way back to Jerusalem, but he is too afraid to be associated with Jesus' followers.

Williams can be seen in Nacho, Now and Then, and If Only.

Kirk B.R. Woller – Gaius

Kirk B.R. Woller

Kirk B.R. Woller reprises his role as Gaius, a Roman soldier who occasionally helps the disciples whenever their backs are against the wall.

While other followers of Jesus bid goodbye to Gaius before their trip to Jerusalem, he is still set to return in Season 5.

Woller also starred in Flightplan, Poseidon, and The X-Files.

Nick Shakoour – Zebedee

Nick Shakoour

Nick Shakoour's Zebedee is John and Big James' father and a local fisherman.

Season 5's premiere sees Jesus asking Zebedee to take his family back to Bethany for their safety.

Shakoour served as the voice of Grumpy Bear and Tenderheart Bear in 70 episodes of Care Bears: Unlock the Magic. The actor also starred in State of Affairs and Hawaii Five-0.

Brandon Potter – Quintus Benedictus Dio

Brandon Potter

Brandon Potter portrays Quintus Benedictus Dio, a former Roman magistrate in Capernaum.

Potter is best known for his roles in The Inside Man, Little Woods, and The Finale.

Demetrios Troy – Lazarus

Demetrios Troy

As one of Jesus' closest friends, Lazarus (the character is played by Demtrios Troy) is back in Season 5 after being raised from the dead by the Messiah.

Troy also starred in Station Eleven and Utopia.

Paul Ben-Victor – King Herod

Paul Ben-Victor

Paul Ben-Victor plays King Herod, the ruler of Galilee who serves as a thorn on the side of Jesus.

Herod claims in Season 5, Episode 1 that Jesus is not much of a concern for him because he believes that the Messiah is too cowardly to confront him.

Ben-Victor is also known for his roles in The Wire, The Irishman, and Get Hard.

Andrew James Allen - Pontius Pilate

Andrew James Allen

Andrew James Allen plays Pontius Pilate, the Roman procurator of Judea who is the one who ordered Jesus' crucifixion in the Bible.

In Season 5, Pilate is dedicated to bring peace and order, even if it means sacrificing the Messiah to achieve his goal.

Allen has credits in S.W.A.T., The Magicians, and Filthy Preppy Teen$.

Seasons 1-4 of The Chosen are available on The Chosen's free app; Part 1 of The Chosen Season 5 arrived in theaters on March 27.