The Chosen Season 4: New Posters for 12 Main Characters Released (Photos)

As fans gear up to see The Chosen Season 4, a batch of brand-new posters were released to showcase the 12 main characters of the series.

The Chosen first premiered in 2017 with the release of a 20-minute short episode, but its full first season did not come out until April 2019. Five years later, Season 4 is now set to be the show's biggest installment yet.

Instead of just airing its episodes on the Angel Studios app and the show's official website, The Chosen Season 4 will implement a different release strategy and debut all of its episodes in theaters.

The Chosen Season 4 Releases Official Character Posters

The Chosen's official X (formerly Twitter) account recently shared 12 character posters in a thread of three posts marketing for the upcoming Season 4.

The posters feature each main character in front of a stone background with the words "Rise Up" at the top.

The bottom of the poster sports text that reads "The Chosen: Season 4," and also includes the name of the character on that particular poster.

While there are more than 12 important characters in The Chosen, the ones featured are who the story revolves around.

It is also worth noting that releasing 12 posters is rather ironic seeing as how Jesus Christ (who is the central focus of the series) was followed by 12 disciples.

The Chosen

The first poster released showcased Jonathan Roumie as Jesus Christ. Even though the story puts a lot of focus on Jesus' followers rather than just the Messiah himself, Christ is still known as the true main character of The Chosen.

The Chosen

The next poster featured Shahar Isaac's Simon Peter (who is better known as just Peter), who is one of Jesus' most devout followers.

The Chosen

Elizabeth Tabish's Mary Magdalene also received her poster. Even though Mary Magdalene was not directly referenced as much as the disciples in the Holy Bible, her character in The Chosen has had an extremely crucial role since the very first episode of Season 1.

The Chosen

The next poster shared by The Chosen was of Paras Patel's Matthew, one of the four gospels and a tax collector turned disciple.

The Chosen

Noah James' Andrew, who is yet another one of Jesus' disciples, showed up next. He is also the brother of Simon Peter.

The Chosen

Thomas also received a poster for Season 4. Played by Joey Vahedi, Thomas planned to marry Ramah in Season 3. The character will later go on to be known as "Doubting Thomas." He donned this nickname in Christian history because he saw Jesus after the resurrection but did not believe that it was him until he was shown Jesus' scars from being crucified.

The Chosen

Thomas' future wife, Ramah, was also granted a character poster for the upcoming Season 4. Played by Yasmine Al-Bustami, she grew closer to Thomas in Season 3 and will continue to follow Jesus in Season 4.

The Chosen

Even though he will go on to betray Jesus and cause the crucifixion of Christ, Luke Dimyan's Judas Iscariot also received a Season 4 poster. At this point in the timeline, Judas is still a loyal follower of Jesus, but those who are familiar with the story will know what is to come regarding the character.

The Chosen

John the Baptist is known as one of the most important figures in Christian history, and The Chosen depicts him in the same manner. Played by David Amito, John the Baptist is expected to be brutally killed in Season 4.

The Chosen

Demetrius Troy's Lazarus was also given his own poster for Season 4 of The Chosen. Lazarus is one of Jesus' closest friends, and it is possible that he could be raised from the dead by Jesus in Season 4.

The Chosen

Quintus is played by Brandon Potter and is one of the only main characters with a poster to not be mentioned in the Holy Bible. Quintus is a Roman magistrate in Capernaum and the Praetor of Galilee.

The Chosen

Kirk B.R. Woller's Gaius is also featured in one of the newly released Season 4 posters. Like Quintus, Gaius is also not mentioned in the Holy Bible, but many believe that the show's writers have used unnamed Roman figures as inspiration for the character.

What Will Happen in The Chosen Season 4?

Seeing as how The Chosen centers around the life of Jesus Christ, the show is ultimately inching closer to the gut-wrenching crucifixion of the show's main character.

According to creator and writer Dallas Jenkins, the actual event won't take place until Season 6, but Seasons 4 and 5 are expected to showcase Jesus' final weeks leading up to his death.

Elizabeth Tabish, who plays Mary Magdalene in the show, recently teased that Season 4 will be "painful" for audiences to watch. The actress did not disclose exactly what will happen, but as mentioned above, the death of John the Baptist as well as the death of Lazarus will likely be portrayed in an extremely emotional manner.

Lazarus' death will likely hit viewers extremely hard because of how Jesus will react. The two were close friends according to the Bible, and when Jesus finds out that Lazarus is dead in the source material, it is one of the only instances that features Christ weeping.

It is also possible that Season 4 (most likely near the end) could depict the beginning of Judas' betrayal of Jesus.

Season 4 of The Chosen will debut its first three episodes in theaters on February 1, followed by Episodes 4-6 on February 14, and Episodes 7-8 on February 29.