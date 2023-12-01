The Chosen Season 4 Celebrates Release Date With New Official Poster

The Chosen Season 4 has been unveiled in the lead-up to the next set up of episodes.

The Chosen revealed the release schedule for Season 4 of the Angel Studios original series, with the first three episodes premiering in theaters in the United States and Canada from February 1 to February 14, 2024.

The following episodes are set to release in theaters between February 15-28 (Episodes 4-6) and on February 29 (Episodes 7 and 8).

Season 4 will be freely accessible for viewing due to its crowdfunding model. Viewers can stream the series at no cost through The Chosen's official website or app.

The Chosen Official Poster

A new official poster for The Chosen Season 4 was posted on the series' official Instagram page, highlighting the theatrical release date of February 1, 2024.

The post includes the tagline "Things won’t be simple anymore" heading into the fourth season and prompting fans to "look for it in your local theater soon:"

“Things won’t be simple anymore.”



The official Season 4 poster is here—look for it in your local theater soon.

Angel Studios

What's the Plot of The Chosen Season 4?

The Chosen's Season 4 is the continuation of Jesus' journey.

At the end of Season 3, a diverse crowd, including Greeks, Arabs, and Jews, engages with Jesus, who teaches about faith, addresses their concerns, and performs the miracle of multiplying five barley loaves and two fish to feed thousands, followed by a calming of a storm at sea.

In Season 4 of The Chosen, viewers can anticipate significant developments, including Shmuel's potential change of heart and the repercussions of Gaius's son being healed, which might lead to upheaval in Gaius's life.

Judas's storyline may take ominous turns as hints of his eventual betrayal of Jesus emerge, possibly involving financial matters within the group.

Additionally, Atticus is expected to play a crucial role, possibly as the Roman soldier who declares Jesus to be the Son of God after the crucifixion.

Surviving into Season 4, John the Baptist's storyline may take unexpected turns, and Joanna's increased involvement with the group could follow revelations about Salome.

The Chosen Season 4 will debut in theaters in select countries on February 1, 2024.