Now that the latest chapter of the hit Bible-based drama is free to stream, The Chosen officially confirmed Season 4's home release schedule.

Fans have anticipating the streaming debut of The Chosen Season 4 since it left theaters after an extended run in March and throughout a contractual dispute.

The Chosen Season 4 Release Schedule

The Chosen has confirmed Episode 1 of Season 4 will be available for streaming on The Chosen app and the show's social media accounts beginning Sunday, June 2 at 7 p.m. ET.

Episode 2 will then debut through the same means on Thursday, June 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

In a press conference, series director and showrunner Dallas Jenkins confirmed a "twice a week" release schedule and that "Sundays and Thursdays" will be the release days for the duration of the eight-episode season.

"We are going to be releasing it twice a week. It will be a shorter window compared to previous seasons. We'll be releasing it Sundays and Thursdays."

While previous seasons of The Chosen are available on various streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Peacock, it's important to note that following each live stream, Season 4 episodes will be exclusive to The Chosen app until a later date.

Fans can join the Season 4 episode live streams on The Chosen app, as well as on YouTube, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and Facebook.

The full release schedule for The Chosen Season 4 can be seen below:

Episode 1: Sunday, June 2 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Episode 2: Thursday, June 6 - 8:30 p.m. ET

Episode 3: Sunday, June 9 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Episode 4: Thursday, June 13 - 8:30 p.m. ET

Episode 5: Sunday, June 16 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Episode 6: Thursday, June 20 - 8:30 p.m. ET

Episode 7: Sunday, June 23 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Episode 8: Thursday, June 27 - 8:30 p.m. ET

What to Expect From The Chosen Season 4

Season 4 of the popular, grassroots drama is unique in that it's the beginning of the end in more ways than one.

Not only is the series confirmed to end with a Season 7, but Season 4 is the last chapter before Jesus goes to Jerusalem with the intent of ultimately laying down his life and being crucified.

In addition, Season 4 is the last season without a compressed timeline as Season 5, which is already in production, only spans a week, and Season 6 solely concentrates on the Crucifixion while Season 7 focuses on the Resurrection.

Fans should also be aware that The Chosen Season 4 marks the start of a darker turn with series star Elizabeth Tabish describing it as "a painful season."

The season's synopsis alludes to this as well and reads as follows:

"Clashing kingdoms. Rival rulers. The enemies of Jesus close in while His followers struggle to keep up, leaving Him to carry the burden alone. Threatened by the reality of Jesus’ growing influence, religious leaders do the unthinkable—ally with their Roman oppressors. As the seeds of betrayal are planted and opposition to Jesus’ message turns violent, He’s left with no alternative but demand his followers rise up."

Seasons 1-3 of The Chosen are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and for free on The Chosen app. Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.

Episode 1 of Season 4 premieres online at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 2.

