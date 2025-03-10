The Chosen Season 5's Dreadful Main Villains Just Got Revealed

Judas isn't the only villain fans should expect in The Chosen Season 5.

Not only did The Chosen: Last Supper trailer offer a powerful preview of Season 5 events (all to the tune of Johnny Cash's "God's Gonna Cut You Down"), but the teaser spotlighted a whole line-up of Biblical baddies and the beginnings of an unholy alliance.

The Chosen: Last Supper's Key Villains Revealed

The Chosen: Last Supper's new trailer spotlighted four different villains from four different groups who will play a part in Jesus' arrest and ultimately his crucifixion.

Judas (Luke Dimyan)

The Chosen

The Season 5 promo opened with a scene fans knew was always coming: Judas betraying Jesus (Jonathan Roumie) in an exchange with Caiphas, the high priest, who will ultimately accuse Jesus of blasphemy.

In the Bible, Judas is one of Jesus' followers who has his own preconceived ideas about what the Son of God should be doing.

In the trailer, Judas confesses to Caiphas that Jesus is most likely the Messiah. But when asked why then he's betraying him, Judas admits, "I suppose I have not seen enough."

When asked which Season 5 character storyline he most wants audiences to see, The Chosen's director, Dallas Jenkins, said, "Judas."

While most audiences know how his story will end, Season 5 intends to explore why the other disciples "couldn't figure out it was Judas," along with the "sociopolitical dynamics at play:"

"We also know the sociopolitical dynamics were at play. So who is it that Judas first approached specifically? The Romans? The religious leaders? How did this happen and how did it happen underground? How did it happen without the disciples knowing?"

Caiphas (Richard Fancy)

The Chosen

Played by Richard Fancy (Seinfeld), Caiphas made his debut in The Chosen Season 4 as the seasoned, savvy leader of the Sanhedrin and the high priest of Israel. So far, he's been willing to tolerate Jesus of Nazareth, as long as it works to his and the religious leaders' advantage.

But in Season 5, he and the other religious leaders are on a collision course with Jesus, as his heavy presence in the trailer suggests.

The Chosen

Among the outraged spiritual leaders is Shmuel (Shaan Sharma) who from Season 1 has found Jesus's words and actions blasphemous.

Pontius Pilate (Andrew James Allen)

The Chosen

Pontius Pilate, who made his debut in Season 3, is the young and complex Roman governor of Judea with a ruthless past who wants to pacify Rome.

While Jesus is a threat to Caiphas and Israel's religious leaders, the people's deference to Jesus as a king, coupled with Jesus' own words about his authority, are also a threat to Rome.

Past episodes of The Chosen have shown how Pilate and Herod Antipas have worked together. And now, Season 5's trailer shows Pilate alluding to an alliance with Caiphas as well.

In addition to Pilate, the trailer confirms audiences will see more of Atticus (Elijah Alexander), a Roman investigator who's been trailing Jesus since Season 1.

Check out the Season 5 characters Jonathan Roumie believes the most important.

Herod Antipas (Paul Ben-Victor)

The Chosen

Also known as King Herod, Herod Antipas is the ruler of Galilee (where Jesus was from), a client state of the Roman Empire. In Season 4, his wife played him to behead John the Baptist.

Find out why Herodias (Herod's wife) wanted John the Baptist dead here.

New footage from the upcoming season hints at a meeting between Herod and Caiphas, two rulers from two different parts of Jewish life, with Herod warning the high priest, "The city's on edge. If you succeed, I'll be the one left to pick up the pieces."

Check out The Chosen: Last Supper trailer below:

How Does The Chosen Season 5 End?

While Judas, Pilate, Herod, and Caiphas will all play a part in Jesus' Crucifixion, audiences shouldn't expect that particular Biblical event just yet.

Not only is Season 5 called the Last Supper (and will feature the event), but Season 5's politics and its villain's self-interests will figuratively set the table for what unfolds in the show's final two seasons.

But as for where The Chosen: Last Supper ends and Season 6 begins, Dallas Jenkins suggests the Season 5 finale cuts to black just before Jesus is arrested, saying:

“Next season, we'll give you the full gamut of his arrest and what happens over those next 24 hours."

Seasons 1-4 of The Chosen are available to stream on The Chosen's free app. The Chosen: Last Supper arrives in theaters on Thursday, March 27.