The Chosen's Dallas Jenkins shared details about a Season 5 betrayal.

While Season 4 of the hit historical Bible drama is enjoying a "twice a week" streaming release, filming for Season 5 of the seven-season series is currently underway.

Recently, Dallas Jenkins, The Chosen's director and showrunner, offered an idea of what to expect from a certain Season 5 character.

The Chosen Season 5 Character Betrayal

The Chosen

When asked by The Direct about which Season 5 character storyline (aside from Jesus) he's most interested in audiences seeing, Dallas Jenkins admitted, "Judas."

In The Chosen, Luke Dimyan plays Judas Iscariot, one of Jesus' 12 disciples who ultimately betrays Jesus.

While the historical figure of Judas is synonymous with betrayal, what Jenkins explains "isn't a spoiler" is why the other disciples "couldn't figure out" it was Judas:

"I will have to admit that seeing Judas, and hopefully this isn't a spoiler for too many people because they've read the Bible. But what isn't a spoiler is how it happens and who it impacts and how the disciples wrestle with knowing that something bad is happening. Jesus outright told the disciples, 'One of you will betray me.' They didn't have a hallway for it. They couldn't understand it. They couldn't figure out who it might be. So why is that? Why couldn't they figure out it was Judas. I love exploring that. How does this impact Judas? Judas probably had a family."

The series showrunner also touched on potential "sociopolitical dynamics" and the question of who "Judas first approached:"

"We also know the sociopolitical dynamics were at play. So who is it that Judas first approached specifically? The Romans? The religious leaders? How did this happen and how did it happen underground? How did it happen without the disciples knowing?"

What's particularly interesting is that The Chosen Season 5 has already filmed certain Judas scenes which Dallas Jenkins described as "heartbreaking and tough to film."

He also noted that they "impacted Luke Dimyan who's playing Judas significantly:"

"The potrayal of that in Season 5 is exciting and heartbreaking. We've already filmed a couple of scenes. Really heartbreaking and tough to film and are going to be tough to watch. They impacted Luke Dimyan who's playing Judas significantly. How we portray scenes between Jesus and Judas when Jesus knows what's coming. It's been really fascinating to portray."

How The Chosen's Judas is Different

In most on-screen portrayals of Judas Iscariot, the infamous disciple is played as a devious, shady character from the start.

But The Chosen and Luke Dimyan opted for a different approach, showing how Judas didn't set out to betray the Son of God but likely fell victim to his own ambition and lack of understanding.

As Jenkins pointed out, the disciples never assumed Judas was who would betray Jesus, suggesting he wasn't the mustache-twirling villain he's often assumed to be.

Not only is the show's approach to Judas' downfall likely accurate to the real-life figure from the Bible, but it's also far more personal, dramatic, and devastating.

Fans of The Chosen should expect to learn more about Season 5 as production continues.

Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video and on The Chosen app; Season 1 is available on Netflix.

