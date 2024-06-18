The Chosen Season 5 Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Filming for Season 5 of the hit Biblical TV drama, The Chosen, is almost complete and marks a departure from previous seasons.

Even though Season 4's episodes have only just begun streaming, production for Season 5's began in April with the series cast and is currently ongoing at the show's Midlothian, Texas facility.

But with The Chosen more than halfway through its seven-season story, Season 5 is expected to be different due to its ticking clock of a timeline and an escalating chain of events.

When Will The Chosen Season 5 Release?

The Chosen

Filming for The Chosen Season 5 officially began on April 11; and unless delays impact its scheduled 68-day shoot, production is expected to wrap in mid-June.

Since five months separated the conclusion of filming Season 4 and its theatrical release, new Season 5 episodes could debut in theaters as early as November or December if The Chosen follows the same timeline.

However, according to Desert News, Season 5 currently isn't expected to premiere until 2025.

While audiences are understandably eager to see what this fifth chapter holds, Episode 1 of Season 4 didn't debut until Sunday, June 2 and the eighth and final episode isn't set to stream until Thursday, June 27.

This will then be followed by a projected August or September streaming release on streaming platforms like Peacock, Disney+, and Hulu.

Therefore, choosing to release Season 5 in November and December could be too much too soon and result in competition between the two seasons.

Therefore, fans should expect Season 5's release in early 2025; and, given this season's subject matter, possibly in the Spring and timed up with 2025's Holy Week and Easter dates.

Who Will Appear in The Chosen Season 5?

According to Variety, The Chosen's entire Season 4 cast is expected will return for Season 5, including Jonathan Roumie as Jesus, Paras Patel as Matthew, Shahar Isaac as Simon Peter, and Luke Dimyan as Judas.

The following is a list of Season 4's main cast:

Jonathan Roumie as Jesus Christ

Shahar Isaac as Simon Peter

Paras Patel as Matthew

Elizabeth Tabish as Mary Magdalene

Noah James as Andrew

George H. Xanthis as John

Abe Bueno-Jallad as Big James

Jordan Walker Ross as Little James

Giavani Cairo as Thaddeus

Joey Vahedi as Thomas

Alaa Safi as Simon the Zealot

Austin Reed Alleman as Nathanael

Reza Diako as Philip

Amber Shana Williams as Tamar

Vanessa Benavente as Mother Mary

Yasmine Al-Bustami as Ramah

Luke Dimyan as Judas

Lara Silva as Eden

However, it's important to note that a certain Season 4 character didn't survive the season.

Does this report suggest they will return in a flashback? Or, given the series large cast, was their inclusion simply an oversight? Audiences may have to wait until Season 5 to find out.

Other reoccurring stars of The Chosen expected to return for Season 5 are Amy Bailey as Joanna, Nick Shakoour as Zebedee, Ivan Jasso as Yussif, and Kirk B. R. Woller as Gaius.

Elijah Alexander's Atticus and Shaan Sharma's Shmuel, both of whom have been part of the show since Season 1, may also play integral players in certain Season 5 events.

Lastly, fans are also expecting to see Demetrius Troy as Lazarus, who's life is likely to be under threat after Jesus raised him from the dead, as well as Andrew James Allen as Pontius Pilate, and Erick Avari's Nicodemus, the latter who hasn't been seen in recent seasons.

What Will Happen in Season 5 of The Chosen?

In an April video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), director and showrunner Dallas Jenkins confirmed Season 5 will "cover Holy Week," which begins with Palm Sunday and leads to the Crucifixion and Resurrection of Jesus Christ:

"It is unbelievable... I do know that the scripts for Season 5 have been completed, the response we've been getting from the cast and crew has been so cool. They've been saying this is the best season yet. Season 5, as you might know, covers Holy Week. But man, it takes longer than a week to film it, I can tell you that."

While both the Crucifixion and Resurrection are expected to be saved for the sixth and seventh seasons of the show, Season 5's concentrated timeline is something audiences haven't seen from the series before.

Until now, just when the show chose to retell an event or Biblical miracle had largely been up to its writers and creators' creative discretion.

But due to the season's focus on Holy Week, fans know new episodes have to include the following events:

Palm Sunday

The Cleansing of the Temple/Jesus Overturning Money Changers Tables

The Last Supper

Judas Betraying Jesus

The Garden of Gethsemane

In a May press conference, Jenkins touched on having shot "a couple of scenes" of Luke Dimyan's Season 5 performance as Judas, describing it as "heartbreaking" and "tough to film:"

"The potrayal of that in Season 5 is exciting and heartbreaking. We've already filmed a couple of scenes. Really heartbreaking and tough to film and are going to be tough to watch. They impacted Luke Dimyan who's playing Judas significantly. How we portray scenes between Jesus and Judas when Jesus knows what's coming. It's been really fascinating to portray."

Knowing what awaits in Holy Week, it's safe bet that Judas' narrative won't be the only "heartbreaking" scenes in Season 5.

And, given The Chosen's penchant for relatable, human, and authentic storytelling, audiences are sure to see this week of well-known historical events in a new and surely more personal light.

New episodes of The Chosen Season 4 drop on Sundays and Thursdays on YouTube, The Chosen's free app, and the show's social media platforms.

Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Peacock. Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.

