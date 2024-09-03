Fans won't have to wait much longer for news about Season 5 of The Chosen.

Now that Season 4 is available to stream in its entirety, fan focus has shifted to what awaits in the fifth season of the revolutionary Biblical drama, especially given its focus on Holy Week and leading up to the crucifixion of Jesus (Jonathan Roumie).

Filming for Season 5 began in April, and now there's evidence suggesting a release announcement may be just days away.

The Chosen Season 5 Release Announcement Imminent?

The Chosen

On September 20-21, The Chosen's now-annual fan event, ChosenCon or The Chosen Insiders Conference, kicks off in Orlando, Florida, complete with panels, presentations, entertainment, cast meet and greets, and more.

According to the event's schedule, on Friday, September 20 at 5:30 p.m., The Chosen's director and showrunner, Dallas Jenkins, is set to make announcements about the show's future, leading to speculation that Season 5's release date may be revealed.

Still, the event's schedule description isn't the only reason why fans are anticipating some Season 5 schedule news.

It was during 2023's inaugural ChosenCon that Dallas Jenkins announced Season 4 would be released in theaters beginning of February of 2024. Fans also caught a first look at the upcoming season's footage as well.

When Will The Chosen Season 5 Release?

Season 5 isn't expected to debut either in theaters or streaming until 2025 (via Deseret News).

But unless production has experienced unexpected delays or issues, September 21 is likely when Season 5's release date or release window will be revealed.

In keeping the precedent set by Season 4, The Chosen Season 5 will likely debut exclusively in theaters for a select window before dropping on streaming.

Since Season 4 began production in March 2023 and episodes premiered in theaters in February, Season 5 episodes could debut in March or April of 2025 leading up to the coming year's Holy Week and Easter dates.

If so, Season 5 episodes may drop on streaming in the weeks following the show's theatrical run, just as The Chosen planned for Season 4's episodes prior to the 2024 legal dispute with Angel Studios.

Audiences can also expect the new season to cover Biblical events like Palm Sunday, The Last Supper, the Garden of Gethsemane, and Judas' "heartbreaking" betrayal of Jesus, but all with the show's uniquely authentic and deeply personal style and the cast's award-worthy performances.

Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on the show's free app, Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video.

