Chosen Con 2024: Every Major Announcement on New Shows & Spin-offs

At ChosenCon 2024, The Chosen, one of the most-watched shows in the world, announced new seasons, new projects, and a brand-new studio.

Following the success of the inaugural ChosenCon in 2023, 5,000 fans descended upon Orlando, Florida for the 2024 event to learn about the future of the Jonathan Roumie-led series and its slate of new (and surprising!) spin-offs and shows.

Every Major Announcement From ChosenCon 2024

5&2 Studios

The Chosen's creator, director, and executive producer, Dallas Jenkins, announced a new independent studio to oversee The Chosen franchise and its upcoming project roster.

The name was inspired by the story of Jesus using one boy's five loaves and two fish to feed the masses, as well as Dallas Jenkins' oft-quoted statement: "It’s not our job to feed the 5,000, only to provide the loaves and fish."

The Chosen Adventures

5&2 Studios

The Chosen is venturing into the animation medium with a 14-episode animated series geared towards younger fans and focused on 9-year-old Abby who was first introduced in Episode 3 of The Chosen Season 1.

The Direct

In The Chosen Adventures, the ever-curious and inquisitive Abby, and her two animal companions, embark on humor-filled, meaningful adventures in the Galilean city of Capernaum and encounter Jesus, voiced by The Chosen's own Jonathan Roumie.

The Direct

The Chosen cast will also be voicing animated versions of their live-action characters, and they will be joined by Paul Walter Hauser (Richard Jewell), Yvonne Orji (HBO's Insecure), and Grammy-nominated Jordin Sparks.

The Chosen Adventures debuts in 2025.

The Chosen in the Wild

5&2 Studios

Renowned survivalist Bear Grylls (Running Wild, Man vs. Wild) is taking The Chosen cast (and Dallas Jenkins) off the set and into the wild to challenge themselves, share who they are off-camera, and shed light on their characters.

Expect parachutes, cliffs, and nerves, along with new revelations.

The Chosen Season 5

Officially releasing next year and picking up where Season 4 left off, Season 5 of The Chosen spans "Holy Week" which begins with Jesus entering Jerusalem on Palm Sunday and ends with the Last Supper.

The Chosen Season 6

Set to release in 2027, the penultimate season of The Chosen will cover the crucifixion of Jesus. Fans can expect a global two-episode theatrical release as well.

The Chosen Season 7

In 2028, the final season of The Chosen will focus on Jesus' resurrection; and, just like Season 6, will also hit theaters with a special theatrical release.

Acts of the Apostles

5&2 Studios

Picking up after the events of The Chosen Season 7 left off, Acts of the Apostles will continue to tell the stories of Jesus' followers, the story of Paul, and the origins of the church.

The Chosen: Book of Moses

5&2 Studios

Following Season 7 of The Chosen, Dallas Jenkins intends to dip into the Old Testament with a new take on the life of Moses whose actions and time period laid the foundation for what occurs in The Chosen series.

The Chosen: Book of Moses is set to span three seasons and will "portray that Red Sea moment."

The Chosen: Joseph

5&2 Studios

Another Old Testament story, The Chosen: Joseph is an eight-episode miniseries that's expected to debut before Season 7 of The Chosen.

In addition to Joseph's dramatic life story, The Chosen: Joseph will also explore the backstories of Jacob, Rachel, Leah, and the origins of the Twelve Tribes of Israel.

Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on the show's free app, Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video.