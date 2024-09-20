Not only is The Chosen Season 5 on the way, but the global hit series led by Jonathan Roumie just announced a new slate of shows or spin-offs.

After doubling its viewership between Season 3 and Season 4, The Chosen is expanding its library with new Bible-based content in addition to the show's pivotal fifth season.

The Chosen Announces Season 5 Release & New Shows

The Chosen

During the first night of ChosenCon 2024 (aka The Chosen Insiders Conference), creator and showrunner Dallas Jenkins confirmed Season 5 is set to debut in 2025.

But unlike previous seasons of the show, The Chosen's fifth season spans a 7-day period known as "Holy Week" which includes Palm Sunday, the Last Supper, and a particular heartbreaking betrayal.

Jenkins also confirmed Season 6, which covers the Crucifixion, is slated to debut in 2027 while Season 7 (and The Chosen's last) is scheduled to release in 2028 with a focus on the Resurrection.

The other big news? The Chosen's line-up of new projects and spin-offs!

Acts of the Apostles is a continuation of The Chosen inspired by the Book of Acts. It's expected to focus on the next chapter in the lives of Jesus' followers after the Resurrection.

But the New Testament isn't the only area of the Bible The Chosen intends to explore on-screen.

Jenkins also announced a three-season series focused on Moses, along with a new limited series spotlighting the life of Joseph.

All three of these projects are currently in development. No release dates have been announced.

An Animated Version of The Chosen?

The Chosen's remaining three seasons, a spin-off, and two new shows isn't all that Dallas Jenkins revealed.

He confirmed two additional projects are in the works, namely The Chosen Adventures and The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls.

The Chosen Adventures is a 14-episode animated series starring Walter Hauser, Jordin Sparks, Yvonne Orji, and many members of the original series cast, including Jonathan Roumie (Jesus), Paras Patel (Matthew), Elizabeth Tabish (Mary Magdalene), Yasmine Al-Bustami (Ramah), and more.

The show follows inquisitive, 9-year-old Abby and her best friend Joshua who have an encounter with Jesus.

As for The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls, this six-episode, unscripted series follows Bear Grylls (Running Wild with Bear Grylls, Man vs. Wild) as he explores the groundbreaking show and takes a member of The Chosen cast into the wild to delve into their experiences.

More details about The Chosen's future seasons and its new slate of shows and projects are expected to be revealed at ChosenCon and in the weeks to come!

Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Seasons 1-4 are available to stream on the show's free app, Peacock, and Amazon Prime Video.