Fans of The Chosen will have to wait a little longer than expected for the Season 4 finale.

After an exclusive theatrical run in March, and following a streaming delay due to a contractual dispute, Season 4 episodes of the Jonathon Roumie-led hit series began to release bi-weekly (and for free!) beginning June 2.

While the finale was set to release Thursday, June 27, The Chosen recently rescheduled Episode 8's release and for modern-day reasons.

The Chosen

During The Chosen's live stream for Episode 7 of Season 4, director and showrunner Dallas Jenkins announced Episode 8 is "no longer coming this Thursday" on June 27:

"It is no longer coming this Thursday at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time. There's a debate."

The debate he's referred to is the first Presidential debate for the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election which is scheduled for Thursday, June 27 at 9 p.m. ET.

According to Jenkins, "We figured, 'Alright, let's delay the season finale a few days;" and while that may be disappointing for eager fans, it may be in season's best interest:

"We figured, 'Alright, let's delay the season finale a few days.' Also, just because we want a little bit more time to get the word spread, and for you to catch up, or for your friends and family to catch up, on Season 4."

To make up for Season 4's delayed arrival on streaming, The Chosen opted to release two episodes per week to get new episodes to fans as quickly as possible.

But that's a lot of new content in a short period of time, not to mention the show's tradition of additional livestreams, interviews, and discussions.

No doubt a little breathing room and time to catch up with the season will benefit the viewership and conversation for Episode 8.

But since this is yet another Season 4 delay, The Chosen intends to compensate its audience in a different way with the "biggest livestream of the year" complete with "special guest Jonathan Roumie" and the promise that "It's going to be big:"

"So tell people, look, the big season finale will be our biggest livestream of the year. We've got special guest Jonathan Roumie, some surprise cast members are going to stop by. It's going to be an extravaganza, a cornucopia of delights, as they say. It's going to be big, so we want to have a full week for you to really make sure everyone's caught up on Season 4. So you have a full week to watch all the episodes that your friends and family have missed."

So when will The Chosen air its Season 4 finale?

Instead of Thursday, June 27, Episode 8 will now debut "Sunday night. 7 o'clock Eastern time," which is Sunday, June 30.

What To Expect From The Chosen's Season 4 Finale?

Since Season 5 is set to cover Holy Week and events leading to the Crucifixion, the upcoming finale is likely set up those events, including Palm Sunday.

Episode 8 may also delve deeper into specific Season 4 character storylines that are expected to play a part in Season 5 as well.

For instance, in addition to Judas' growing disillusion which ultimately leads to his eventual betrayal, Jesus is aware that his own time is coming to an end.

Also, Lazarus is now in danger as he's proof that Jesus can truly raise the dead.

Episode 8 may also continue the show's tradition of illustrating the politics of the Romans and Jewish religious leaders, and how Jesus poses a growing threat.

Episode 8 of The Chosen premieres on Sunday, June 30 at 7 p.m. ET on YouTube, The Chosen's free app, and the show's social media platforms.

Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Peacock. Season 1 is streaming on Netflix.

