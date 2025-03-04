Here's When The Chosen Season 5's Free Streaming Release Is Now Expected

Fans will have to wait to stream The Chosen Season 5 for free.

Due to the bombshell news of The Chosen's exclusive deal with Amazon Prime Video, the timeline for when audiences can watch the series free at home is changing.

When Does The Chosen Season 5 Release on the App?

The Chosen Season 5

In a news-packed Q&A on Facebook, creator and director Dallas Jenkins announced The Chosen: Last Supper will begin streaming free of charge in September 2025.

According to the showrunner, Season 5 of The Chosen will make its streaming debut on Prime Video "in early to mid-June" after the season's theatrical run.

Then, after an exclusive 90-day window, Season 5 will come "free to The Chosen app:"

"It will be exclusively on Prime Video for a little over 90 days and then it comes free to 'The Chosen' app..."

In the past, The Chosen released new episodes on its app before a new season came to various streaming services, such as Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, and The CW.

Has The Chosen Changed Its Future Plans?

Throughout The Chosen's multi-season run, Dallas Jenkins has vowed the independent series would be free to watch and he and his team would always maintain creative control.

Even though Prime Video and The Chosen are now partners, Jenkins maintained that promise still stands and assured fans that "the show will always be free" but "it might be free a little later:"

"The show will always be free. It just means it might be free a little later than it's available in theaters or Prime Video."

Whether The Chosen and 5&2 Studios' upcoming slate of projects will follow this same release schedule - or only be available on Prime Video - remains to be seen. (Find out which of The Chosen spin-offs releases first here!)

Seasons 1-4 of The Chosen are available to stream for free on The Chosen app. The Chosen: Last Supper arrives in theaters on Thursday, March 27.